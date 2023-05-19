Disney has decided to not move forward with the development of an employee campus that would have brought over 2,000 jobs with six-figure salaries to Florida, on account of Ron DeSantis being such hot garbage. Sorry, Floridians! That probably would have been pretty nice for you! ( CNBC )

And DeSantis' anti-immigrant nonsense really hasn't worked for this person's Republican aunt and her need for a gardener. ( Reddit )

Congratulations, New Zealanders! You are getting free prescriptions (down from $5!), more free childcare, free public transport for kids under 13 and half-price public transport for under-25s. They will, however, be raising taxes on trust funds, so I guess that's sad for people who have trust funds. ( Stuff )

Oh Jesus, Matt Walsh is trying to make "Karen is a racial slur against white women!" happen. ( Twitter )

Get ready to not be remotely shocked — people of color get less in victim compensation when they or their family members are victims of crimes. ( AP )

There's about to be an Amazon Prime series about the Duggar and their f-d up religious nonsense and I am excited to watch the absolute shit out of it. ( People )

A professor flunked half of his students after Chat GPT dishonestly claimed to have written their papers ( Business Insider )

Okay, so I haven't actually watched this yet, but I am definitely going to because it is something I have wondered about for way too long — what exactly was up with the hold that Patrick Nagel artwork had on hair salons? And also sometimes nail salons? Because to this day there is still a salon down the street from me that has a full-on Patrick Nagel knockoff design on its logo. I'm not mad at it, but I am curious. ( Boing Boing )

This is just a very good analysis of where we are at with online media in light of the situations with Buzzfeed News and Vice and other sites, and also how we got here — along with the potentially very boring place we are headed, especially if we end up in a situation in which venture capitalists who think they know how media should be are in charge of all the media. ( Hamilton Nolan )

This pregnant lady's terrible neighbors are complaining that they can't go on their deck because they don't want to see her in her own damn pool and she's wondering if she's the asshole. Yeesh! ( Reddit )

Google is gonna start deactivating accounts that haven't been used in over two years, which is going to make things super awkward when people try to delete their old MySpace pictures but forgot their password. Whoops! ( VICE )

In a change absolutely no one asked for, Oscar Meyer is changing the name of the Wienermobile to the Frankmobile. "I wish I were an Oscar Meyer frank" does not quite have the same ring to it. ( ABC )

The Supreme Court decided against Dead Andy Warhol, determining that his use of photographer Lynn Goldsmith's portrait of Prince for a series of screenprints did not constitute "fair use" because they were not sufficiently transformative. Sonia Sotomayor wrote the majority opinion, while Elena Kagan wrote the dissent, arguing that this decision would stifle creativity, which it sounds like it probably will. ( CNN )

Iowa Republicans have been been real excited about Making Child Labor A Thing Again, but the Department of Labor regrets to inform them that their bill actually violates federal law. ( CBS )

Big fan of believing women when they say they say they've been sexually harassed, but this lady definitely deserved to get her lawsuit tossed after claiming that her boss using xx and yy in an obviously algebraic sense and putting his own initials on documents (his initials were AJG, which she claimed was code for "A Jumbo Genital"). ( BBC )

And if you're wondering where that headline came from ...

“Heart Surgeon Begs Americans: "Stop Putting This in Your Coffee"” — GundryMD (@GundryMD) 1677800730

See! It's a tomato!

