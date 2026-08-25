Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1h

This Saturday's movie is changed to Steel Magnolias in honor of Dolly.

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Di Kegeles's avatar
Di Kegeles
1h

31 years of imagination library...... 300 MILLION free books given out across the world to children........ she was inspiring........

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