Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Runfastandwin's avatar
Runfastandwin
9m

Personally, I think you should drop the diplomacy entirely and go with “This bill will take away the livelihoods of 45,000 of your constituents and I will hold a press conference to remind them that you voted for it on my way out the door.” if only

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
PrimerGray's avatar
PrimerGray
10m

Yay, Ali!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture