Crosley Green was freed briefly after spending 32 years in prison, most likely for a murder he didn't commit. Now, he's headed back to prison because the world is that cruel. (The Washington Post)

Republicans are united in opposition against President Joe Biden's Labor Secretary pick, Julie Su, and some Dem moderates are wavering. (The Daily Beast)

Jonathan Chait has some decent reasons why we should prefer beating Ron DeSantis in 2024 than Donald Trump. Although, I think the issue has become somewhat academic. (New York Magazine)

What a creep: "You can visit Pity City but you can't live there!" Doesn't she sort of sound like Kyrsten Sinema? It's as if they went to the same Asshole Elocution School. "Round tones!" "Round tones!" (Twitter)

“This is Andi Owen of MillerKnoll (the entity resulting from the Herman Miller—Knoll merger). I don’t think this is a good answer or a good way to behave as a CEO.” — The Hustle Architect (@The Hustle Architect) 1681728939

North Carolina Democrats are coming for turncoat Rep. Tricia Cotham's seat. (Charlotte Observer)

How the next Republican president could ban abortion nationwide within about a week. (Mother Jones)

Should the state mandate psychiatric care? (The Nation)

Scholars are learning more about the Catholic Church's actions during the Holocaust. Yeah, I'm not surprised, either. (Time)

Sarah Longwell on why there really is no Republican Party before Donald Trump. (The Bulwark)

Republican primary poll from my alma mater, the University of Georgia, shows Trump pummeling DeSantis in Georgia, which is pretty close to Florida. (AJC)

The worst-case scenario for the drought on the Colorado River is not pleasant. (Vox)

Great piece by Emma Green about that crappy Hillsdale College. (The New Yorker)

Cool stuff to order for your outsider activities this summer. (CNN)

Devin Stone at Legal Eagle examines how Disney humiliated DeSantis in the most legally hilarious way possible.

