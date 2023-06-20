Here's what we know about the Chicago Juneteenth mass shooting while I am writing this, and it is "not fucking much!" (CNN)

Juneteenth, the 14th Amendment, the Department of Justice, and the DOJ's report on Minneapolis police after they killed George Floyd. Heather Cox Richardson weaves them together.

For the DO SOMETHING MERRICK GARLAND crowd, Merrick Garland, it seems, was not in fact hurrying up to do much of anything. Side-eye. (Gift link Washington Post)

A plain-written and entertaining look at the time John Roberts legalized public corruption. I wish Rhiannon Hamam were writing for us instead of Balls and Strikes.

The former Trumpers who are now Never Trumpers (most of whom will probably end up voting for Trump). Bill Barr, you're up. — The Bulwark

My goodness, seems Cocktober comes earlier and earlier each year!

A detailed lawsuit filed by a former Apex City Councilman claims that North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland County) started an affair with his wife and engaged in group sex with other people seeking political favor.

His estranged wife says he (the councilman suing Moore) is craaaazy. — WSOCTV

Trump judge tells Indiana trans ban to fuck all the way off. This is the fourth state where UNELECTED (sometimes elected?) JUDGES IN ROBES have told their legislative brethren to get bent. (Erin in the Morning)

Oh lord. How to make a 'safe folder' to prove to the state of Texas you aren't abusing your trans child, oh lord. (The Nation)

All the brands think your dad is a bro. True, Jaya Saxena at Eater, true.

Alarming weather charts. Got it, CNN.

Goodbye Pat Sajak, GTFO. Eh, Drew Magary could have been a lot of meaner. — SFGate

Drew Magary enjoyed feeling rich at Chez Panisse. I too also like rich things without being a rich person. Thank God I have rich friends who are like "shall we go to St. Martin," and I am like "yes." (It's fine, I am not on the Supreme Court and have never been governor of Virginia.) (SF Gate again)

Hahaha, all the Republican senators are appalled at Kevin McCarthy's House idiots trying to go back on their debt ceiling deal, like even Louisiana's John Kennedy, appalled . — Semafor

When cancer drugs go generic, Pharma stops producing them, and now there is a shortage of cancer drugs. Do something, Joe Biden. (Stat)

Twitter getting evicted from Boulder offices for not bothering to pay its rent, as $44 billion (LOL) companies do. (Tech Crunch)

The Fourth Amendment (?) violation (??) in loading up a bear with a camera: Is the bear an agent of the state? Discuss! — Tech Dirt

Do you want Ireland to pay you 80,000 Euros to live on a windswept island with no bridges to the mainland? Probably, you are a hermitic lot! (EuroNews)

Deals with the Devil: How'd they make out? (Mostly fine!) — Daniel Lavery at The Stopgap

Who's going to buy me ALL THE AUCTION ITEMS from the Detroit Zoo? Aw, you guys are the best!

"Oh man, Shy, one of the Detroit Opera dance performances is set to Laurie Anderson." "I don't know what that means." WHAT.

www.youtube.com

Evan is on vacation this week, so you don't need to ask like WHAR EVAN DID YOU FIRE EVAN. SER is on vacation most of this week, and next! So same deal with that! (SER is still here today though, and in fact has probably written seven posts by the time you read this.)

If you are shopping on Amazon anyway, the following link gives us a small cut!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Please keep Wonkette going forever! We love you.

Want to just donate once?