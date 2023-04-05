Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer didn't just beat the stuffings out of her restricted country club opponent, Tudor Dixon. Her decisive re-election victory (along with a finally unfucked legislative map) also helped Democrats flip both chambers in the state Legislature for the first time in four decades. When Democrats have united government, there's a lot of good they can accomplish.

Last month, Michigan's House and Senate passed HB 4006 — a bill containing a single, yet powerful, sentence. It revokes the 1931 law that criminalized abortion with no exceptions for rape or incest. Maybe a doctor could prioritize the life of the mother if they weren't too attached to their medical license or their liberty.

HB 4006 specifically repealed Section 750.14 , which made it a felony to administer drugs that induce a miscarriage unless the mother's life was in immediate danger. Violation of this law was punishable by up to four years in prison and/or a fine of up to $5,000.

HB 4006 also torched the First Amendment-defying Section 750.15 , which made it a misdemeanor to advertise, publish or sell "any pills, powder, drugs or combination of drugs" that can cause an abortion.

Today, "Big Gretch" signed the death warrant on the 1931 abortion ban.

youtu.be

PREVIOUSLY:

Michigan Supreme Court Says Suck It, Fascists, Everybody Gets To Vote On Abortion



Michigan Republicans Reaaaaally Don't Want You To Vote On Abortion, Voting Rights

Whitmer's speech was a fierce call to action mixed with a well-earned bad-ass boast:

"We cannot for one second ... take a breather or take a nap on Michigan. We know that this fight continues. Also, know this: After the last year that I have lived through, I can tell you. We are going to win this fight. We just stay organized. We stay vigilant. We stay active, and we work together. So, who would like to see me slay a zombie?"

After the crowd applauded, Whitmer declared that she'd slay not just a single zombie bill but THREE with one pen. In this case, the pen is truly mightier than the sword, and that's no metaphor. Present for the zombie-slaying was Dr. Omari Young, an obstetrician-gynecologist and abortion provider in Michigan. He was part of a team of medical professionals who advocated for the repeal of the 1931 law.

"Obstetricians, including myself, we were very concerned because we understand that there are a lot of appropriate medical indications for providing medical and surgical abortion for women across the state of Michigan," Dr. Young told ABC News. "So, we were not only concerned for the autonomy of women, but also the quality and safety of care because we know that not having access to safe and legal abortion can lead to significant poor health outcomes for women across the state of Michigan."

He's not exaggerating. If the abortion ban had stood, Michigan residents would've had to flee the state to access critical medical care, and according to the Guttmacher Institute , the average driving distance to the nearest abortion clinic would've expanded from 11 miles to 261 miles. That was an issue beyond cost and inconvenience. It was life-threatening.

Back in April 2022, Whitmer filed a lawsuitdefending abortion rights and asked the Michigan supreme court to determine if abortion is constitutionally protected in the state. (The Michigan supreme court ruled that YUP.) Now, Michigan residents will have safe and reliable access to abortion.

Keep slaying those zombies, Big Gretch.

OPEN THREAD!

[ WNDU ]

