Hey, remember how during the Super Bowl there was the real halftime show for cool people and patriotic Americans, starring Bad Bunny, then there was the alternate one for loser MAGA bitches and snowflakes and pedophiles, we believe it was the Turning Point USA internet-only halftime show for perverts, starring Kid Rock?

Well now the event for perverts is the official event, and it’s inside the Capitol. President Epstein Files is giving his State of the Union, and we’re not watching that boring shit.

But out on the mall, there’s an event called the People’s State of the Union, hosted by Katie Phang and Joy Reid, sponsored by MoveOn and MeidasTouch, and starring a whole bunch of members of Congress, like Ruben Gallego and Ed Markey and Jeff Merkley and Chris Murphy and Adam Schiff and Maxwell Frost and Pramila Jayapal and Delia Ramirez and whoever else is on that poster up there whose names we didn’t type and whoever else shows up!

BAD BUNNY?

Nah, don’t want to get your hopes up, there’s no Bad Bunny. But it’s still the Bad Bunny Halftime Show in spirit. Meanwhile, the official event, again, will be inside the Capitol, will be boring, will suck, will feature the most hated and mocked US president in history, and will appeal exclusively to sick perverts and un-American traitors.

Fuck that.

Good event starts at 8:00 p.m. ET!

