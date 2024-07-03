This week, some Republicans, Nazis, and fascists (Venn diagram one circle) have been trying to downplay what the illegitimate partisan hack Supreme Court did this week, when it handed Donald Trump a loaded gun and said “Do your worst, big guy.” Some are on Twitter accusing the Left of exaggerating, of not carefully reading the very nuanced ruling from the very serious jurists. Sure thing.

But the BFIC (Big Fascist in Charge) over at the Heritage Foundation sure isn’t! He’s licking his lips and prematurely nutting everywhere! Why would he do any different? These are the interchangeable white guys who are literally spearheading the Nazi-ing For Dummies Project 2025 manual, so they can take over America for white Nazi Trump on day one.

Why? Because taking over America by persuasion, by making people actually like them and respect them and want to vote for them and want their children to be just like them is not an option on the menu God gave them. They’re repellent garbage.

So therefore, Project 2025! And the Heritage Foundation! And an illegitimate partisan hack Supreme Court of six unqualified pigfucks who didn’t earn their lifetime appointments, but sure do know how to please Daddy.

Kevin Roberts, president of the Heritage Foundation, who kind of looks like if God hadn’t gotten interrupted while creating Stephen Miller and forgot to finish, blew his wad on Real America’s Voice with weirdo former congressman Dave Brat.

KEVIN ROBERTS: In spite of all this nonsense from the Left, we are going to win. We're in the process of taking this country back. No one in the audience should be despairing.

Remember, he’s preaching to the choir (of Nazis).

No one should be discouraged. We ought to be really encouraged by what happened yesterday. And in spite of all of the injustice, which, of course, friends and audience of this show, of our friend Steve know, we are going to prevail. Number two, to the point of the clips and, of course, your preview of the fact that I am an early American historian and love the Constitution. That Supreme Court ruling yesterday on immunity is vital, and it's vital for a lot of reasons. But I would go to Federalist No. 70.

Lordy, he thinks he’s an intellectual. Just another white man whose mom must have lied to him a lot about that.

If people in the audience are looking for something to read over Independence Day weekend,

OK, so MAGA Americans are not looking for something to read this weekend. They are looking for livestock that stands still while they’re romancing them, and for fireworks to blow off their own faces with. Perhaps in that order.

in addition to rereading the Declaration of Independence, read Hamilton's No. 70 because there, along with some other essays, in some other essays, he talks about the importance of a vigorous executive. You know, former congressman, the importance of Congress doing its job, but we also know the importance of the executive being able to do his job. And can you imagine, Dave Brat, any president, put politics off to the side, any president having to second guess, triple guess every decision they're making in their official capacity, you couldn't have the Republic that you just described. But number three, let me speak about the radical Left. You and I have both been parts of faculties and faculty senates and understand that the Left has taken over our institutions. The reason that they are apoplectic right now, the reason that so many anchors on MSNBC, for example, are losing their minds daily is because our side is winning.

Oh, is that why it is?

Of course, there’s also an old saying that it’s always darkest before the dawn. Feels pretty dark over here right now, while the Heritage Foundation head Nazi is riding drunk and naked through the parking lot of the Big Lots bragging about the reacharound John Roberts just gave him.

And so I come full circle on this response and just want to encourage you with some substance that we are in the process of the second American Revolution, which will remain bloodless if the Left allows it to be.

The second American Revolution, which will remain bloodless if the Left allows it to be.

Well, that’s a statement of intent if we’ve ever seen one, a quote you can take to anybody you know who’s on the fence about what they might do in November, regardless of who the Democratic nominee ends up being.

And it just underscores that, despite how this week in politics has left us all feeling extremely unmoored, we need to get back up, and fight, and keep our eye on the ball, which is that in November, we have one job, and it is to kick fascism in the teeth and make sure Donald Trump and his seditionist MAGA Republican Party aren’t allowed anywhere near power ever again.

That means electing a Democratic president, whether the nominee is Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, or … nope, that’s it, those are the only conceivable options. No matter what.

That means outvoting low-information people who think things like, “Trump is crazy, but Biden’s senile! Might as well choose the wild and crazy guy who isn’t so sleepy!”

It means understanding that if Trump and Biden are the nominees, Trump is a rapist, a felon, a traitor and a fascist who brings with him a government of rapists, felons, traitors and fascists. Meanwhile Biden — regardless of his true mental state — brings in a Cabinet of brilliant, compassionate experts who care about this country and want it to succeed.

It means understanding that if there is a nominee switch sometime very soon, then we all coalesce behind Madam Vice President whether she would be our first choice or not, like goddamned adults.

It also means electing a Democratic Congress, and giving the Senate a larger majority to work with so that the milquetoast caucus of people like Dick Durbin doesn’t call all the shots.

The endgame here is the exact same, no matter how we get to November.

Nothing more to say about it.

