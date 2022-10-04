No one does an October surprise like Herschel Walker. I’ll give the mental test pattern that much.

The Daily Beast dropped the bombshell revelation Monday that Walker, a forced-birth extremist, got a woman pregnant in 2009 and paid for her to have an abortion.

She supported these claims with a $575 receipt from the abortion clinic, a “get well” card from Walker, and a bank deposit receipt that included an image of a signed $700 personal check from Walker.



The woman said there was a $125 difference because she “ball-parked” the cost of an abortion after Googling the procedure and added on expenses such as travel and recovery costs.

The "get well" card is bizarre. On the front is the image of a steaming cup of tea. Underneath are the words “Rest ... Relax," and inside the message ends with "Recover.” This seems like he grabbed the first card in the section. It also feels like a George Costanza plot from “Seinfeld” that NBC refused to let air.

Walker, who wasn't married when this went down, told the woman that it was not the "right time for him to have a child" and it would be more convenient for everyone if she had an abortion. She agreed but what she didn't realize was that Walker had already had a kid the same year with another woman. One out-of-wedlock child per year seems a reasonable limit but he could've been up front with her.

The woman said she came forward because Walker is so overtly anti-abortion and she'd had it with his hypocrisy. He has repeatedly compared abortion to murder, which means that we can say "Herschel Walker is an accomplice to murder, according to Herschel Walker." He's grossly dismissed exceptions to abortion bans for rape, incest, or the life of the mother as just “excuses.” However, in his own life, "faulty condom" is an appropriate justification.

Walker's campaign has predictably denied the story as fake news. Attorney Robert Ingram, who represents both Walker's campaign and Walker personally, accused the Daily Beast of exclusively targeting "Black conservatives." The liberal media will never stop persecuting Black conservative hypocrites with secret kids and hidden abortions.

Ingram demanded to know the woman's name, which the Daily Beast refused to reveal. That's how journalism works, of course. We all know Walker's campaign and rightwing media would put a target on her back.

The woman is a registered Democrat who was still on speaking terms with Walker. Although he never informed her that he planned to run for Senate, perhaps because he's barely aware himself, his top surrogates reportedly wouldn't stop asking her to publicly vouch for his limited character. They'd reached out to her again in August.

Walker has repeatedly insisted that he'd never knowingly participated in an abortion. The Daily Beast brought it up while grilling him this summer about his bonus kids. A Democratic activist posing as a Walker supporter at a campaign event asked him directly if he'd “funded” or “caused somebody to have an abortion.” Stepping right into this obvious trap, Walker said "no" twice.

Walker was already booked to appear on Sean Hannity's show Monday night, presumably to rebut a New York Times “hit job” on him. (I’d planned to cover that before all the abortion. Tune in tomorrow.) No competent campaign manager would’ve let him keep this appointment. But there he sits, lying his ass off. It’s what he does.

“Sean Hannity: "What about the $700 check? Is there anybody you can remember sending that much money to?" Herschel Walker: "I send money to a lot of people... I do scholarships for kids. I give money to people all the time because I'm always helping people."” — Justin Baragona (@Justin Baragona) 1664847840



HANNITY: They're claiming that on Sept. 12, 2009, the woman has the receipt for an abortion. They're claiming that five days later, on Sept. 17, you sent a $700 check and you sent it in a 'get well 'card. The 'get well' card looks like it's included with your signature in the article ... Is that your signature?



WALKER: I can tell you I send out so many get well ... so much of anything.

Yes, that's how he got into this predicament.

WALKER: But I can tell you right now. I never asked anyone to get an abortion. I never paid for an abortion. It's a lie.

The Daily Beast has independently corroborated the woman's story. Hannity pressed Walker on why he'd send the woman a check for that specific amount, and Walker insisted he gives money to lots of people, like an abortion Santa Claus.

When this story broke, I'd initially assumed that, like the "Access Hollywood" tape, Republicans wouldn't care. However, at least one former Walker supporter appears to have had enough. Walker's rightwing troll son Christian tweeted: "I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us. You’re not a ‘family man’ when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence.”

“I don’t care about someone who has a bad past and takes accountability. But how DARE YOU LIE and act as though you’re some “moral, Christian, upright man.” You’ve lived a life of DESTROYING other peoples lives. How dare you.” — Christian Walker (@Christian Walker) 1664845932

When you’ve lost your only son you acknowledge, what’s left?

Walker told Hannity that these allegations have only inspired him to fight harder. God help us. Then he proceeded to bash Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock.

WALKER: I'm gonna win this seat for the great people of Georgia because to have someone in the seat that lies to the people shouldn’t be in the seat as a senator.

That's some epic level projection. Walker has threatened to sue the Daily Beast for defamation, and if he wants to go full Oscar Wilde on this, that's his business. Maybe we'll send a "get well" card to his campaign.

