The Georgia runoff election is December 6, and if Sen. Raphael Warnock wins, Democrats will have 51 Senate seats. We can then start ignoring Sen. Kyrsten Sinema from the Sinema Party. What’s most important, though, is that we would have kept Herschel Walker out of the Senate. The barely sentient Republican candidate is so fundamentally unfit for the job that if he entered the Capitol, this would prove God’s fallibility, thus undoing all creation.

Last week, Walker delivered an unhinged rant about vampires and werewolves. He literally said, "So I don’t want to be a vampire anymore I wanna be a werewolf.” He’s not even as coherent as the average werewolf, who usually makes some sense between snarls.

Walker continued demonstrating his command over relevant issues this weekend when he blamed Warnock for canceling "All In The Family," which stopped airing in 1979 when the senator was 10. In fairness, Walker’s actual point was far stupider than this.

Brace yourselves:

“Herschel Walker blamed Raphael Warnock for 1970s TV show Archie Bunker not being “on the air today.” Walker: “I used to love Archie Bunker. Did you not like Archie Bunker? But because of Senator Warnock, it wouldn’t be on the air because he’s still living in the past.”” — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@PatriotTakes 🇺🇸) 1668917417

“Has [Warnock] read the Bible I’ve read because it talks about forgiveness,” Walker said. "'Don’t look at the speck in your brother’s eye, look at the plank in your own eye.’ He’s never asked for forgiveness and moved on. He’s still talking about the past."



Walker claims Warnock, an actual reverend, doesn’t believe in forgiveness or redemption. As Warnock explained during his debate with an empty lectern that’s more qualified that Walker, "One of the things I’ve learned about redemption is you have to confess. You have to acknowledge and be honest about the problem and [Walker] hasn’t done that. And at the end of the day, this race isn’t about who’s been redeemed. It’s about who’s ready.”

Well, Walker is ready all right — to praise Archie Bunker from "All In The Family.”

“We don’t wanna live in the past,” Walker told a crowd of people desperate to make America 1950 again. “Archie Bunker wouldn’t even be on the air today, would he?”

An episode of "All In The Family" was remounted live in 2019 with Woody Harrelson as Archie Bunker.

“I used to love Archie Bunker,” Walker said. "Did you not like Archie Bunker.”

It’s more than a little weird for a Black man to say that he “loved” the character Archie Bunker, who was an outright racist. It’s one thing to watch "All In The Family" and appreciate the show’s hardly subtle mocking of Bunker’s bigotry, but you really shouldn’t “like” the guy who said he’d never “break bread with no jungle bunnies.”

Actor Carroll O’Connor and series creator Norman Lear — both very “woke” liberals — worried that a good number of viewers didn’t appreciate the show’s social commentary and instead tuned in to “root” for Archie. O’Connor said:

“He’s popular on the tube, because viewers enjoy watching him,” mused the actor, “but I don’t believe many of them would have him for a friend or feel they share any of his traits. Remember, Archie is a victim, too — of his own education and background. His thinking was shaped at an early age when he was inculcated with bigotry. He got it from his parents.”

Now, it’s possible Walker thinks the series "All In The Family" was called “Archie Bunker.” He’s not very bright. However, Walker’s entire campaign has involved racially humiliating appeals to white conservative voters. Branding himself as an Archie Bunker lover is true to form.



“Because of Senator Warnock, ["All In The Family"] wouldn’t be on the air because he’s still living in the past. You’ve gotta come to the future, sir.”

“All In The Family” is a 50-year-old TV show, but its jokes are still better than what passes for Walker’s campaign.

