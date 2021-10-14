Sometime Georgia resident Herschel Walker is Donald Trump's personal choice to challenge incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in the 2022 midterms. Warnock doesn't generate a lot of press because he's not a showboating obstacle to President Joe Biden's agenda. He's still awesome, though, and one-half of the reason Democrats have a theoretical Senate majority. We should keep him in office, especially since Walker is such a flaming dumpster fire.

At least two women have accused Walker of domestic violence, and he reportedly threatened to shoot them both in the head. His ex-wife, Cindy Grossman, was granted a protective order against him in 2005. Walker confessed to having violent urges in his autobiography, "Breaking Free," because apparently he's the one who needed to escape a bad situation.

He writes that he played Russian roulette and recounts sitting at his kitchen table in 1991 pointing a gun, loaded with a single bullet, at his head. "I wasn't suicidal," Walker explained, but "just looked at mortality as the ultimate challenge."

Yikes.

Walker is not in any way qualified for public service, but neither was Trump. Walker also shares Trump's habit of palling around with Nazi-adjacent types. Columnist Patricia Murphy at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution tweeted Wednesday that one of the hosts for a fundraiser this weekend in support of Walker's campaign “appears to have a swastika as her profile pic." Yes, it does "appear" so.

Also in the Jolt this am, one of the hosts for a weekend fundraiser for @HerschelWalker this weekend appears to hav… https: //t.co/QlkaDqkm4F — Patricia Murphy (@Patricia Murphy) 1634125316.0

Your eyes are not deceiving you. The Twitter account “Hollywood Resistance" has what is obviously a swastika as its profile picture. Those are two anti-semitic tropes before we've even reached the user's Twitter feed.

However, Walker's spokesperson responded that we're seeing swastikas where there are actually four syringes arranged to resemble a swastika. That's something else entirely, which is also incredibly offensive.

This is clearly an anti-mandatory vaccination graphic. Herschel unequivocally opposes anti-semitism and bigotry of all kinds.

I feel like Jewish groups (even prominent Jewish conservatives!) have repeatedly asked that dullards not compare vaccine and mask mandates to the goddamn Holocaust. House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia went on a field trip to the Holocaust Museum and supposedly learned that the Holocaust was bad. It's just not something you should ever equate with a restaurant requiring proof of vaccination for inside dining.

The "Hollywood Resistance" account belongs to film producer Bettina Sofia Viviano-Langlais, who does not seem nice. She hosted a “ Texas Is Now Open" party at her house back in March. Speakers reportedly included several Trump campaign staffers still working their grift. The party climaxed with a ritual mask-burning bonfire. That actually feels more Nazi-like than vaccine passports.

Oh, yes, Bettina Sofia Viviano-Langlais is from Texas, which was the location of the weekend's fundraiser. Walker was also from Texas until someone reminded him that he needs to live in the state he represents as senator (there's only room for one Josh Hawley).

Viviano-Langlais has replaced the syringe-swastika with a picture that reads “God Bless Texas." I'd point out that Republicans usually pitch a fit whenever Democratic candidates raise big money from out-of-state donors, but you already know Republicans are a bunch of lying hypocrites.

Later Wednesday afternoon, the Walker campaign canceled the fundraiser (in Texas) with Viviano-Langlais. The campaign released this statement:

Despite the fact that the apparent intent behind the graphic was to condemn government vaccine mandates, the symbol used is very offensive and does not reflect the values of Herschel Walker or his campaign.

That syringe-swastika was on her profile for a while. If it suddenly no longer reflects Herschel Walker's values, it's because what he values most right now is winning a Senate election.

[ AJC ]



Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free and entirely supported by reader donations. That's you! Please click the clickie, if you are able!

Want to just donate once?