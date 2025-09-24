Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

First and most importantly, how did you do at our Mallory McMorrow for US Senate fundraiser this past weekend? Well, about 30 of you in-house and 35 of you on Zoom raised more than $5000 and I did NOT have an empty house of six people for Sade our bartendrix to serve up, so I can still show my face in Michigan! You all! You make me look so good! Let’s see how good YOU look! (There were way more people, I just mostly forgot to take pictures!)

Here’s a speech she gave recently! About *the children*.

Now for all the world’s terrible news!

This is about Trump and RFK Jr.’s eugenics program to “cure” autistic people. I got to the part about the MAGA priest who didn’t like having a woman with autism at his Mass, and had to tap out. (The Bulwark)

And etc:

he’s so fucking stupid that you don’t even have to use his name — all you have to say is ‘he’s so fucking stupid’ and everyone immediately knows who you’re talking about.

That’s just science. (Tiedrich)

ICE, I’m fairly sure “hold his five-year-old daughter outside until he comes out” is a goddamn war crime. (NBC Boston)

Love Among the Dead-Eyed Psychos. Ooh la la! Romance! (New York mag)

It’s literally always whoever talks to Trump last. In this case, it was Zelenskyy! We’ll see how long “Ukraine should get all its territory back” will last. (NYT)

Oh no I’m out of New York Times gift links. So you probably shouldn’t read this story about Elon Musk’s father and the alleged child sex abuse of his children and stepchildren eeeeeek. (NYT)

Trump v. Slaughter to presumably overrule Humphrey’s Executor, which someone on Bluesky (sorry, can’t find it) pointed out is the best Agatha Christie. (Order)

Say, how much did Kash Patel lie to Congress last week? Oh, some! (Public Notice)

This by SER on the history of anti-abortion Democrats and the post-Roe landscape is really interesting! (The Play Typer Guy)

Three cheers for the Disney adults! (Glamour)

All the anti-trans activists love this “evidence-based medicine” guy. Now he’s calling them all giant assholes and saying they know nothing of his work, and they are like WELL, I NEVER! (Mother Jones)

Oh AI, you make everything stupid. (Harvard Business Review)

“Some people call it brain damage. I call it pruning.” Wait no, this is about actual pruning. NEVER MIND. (Real Simple)

