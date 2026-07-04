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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
7d

Happy Caturday!

Harry does his best impression of Quint getting eaten by Bruce the shark.

*No cats were harmed in the making of this photo.

We are watching Jaws as our movie this afternoon, we will be doing a matinee at 4pm (post goes up 3pm.)

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-287945545?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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abbienormal's avatar
abbienormal
7d

Awww, Beanie. Boop!

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