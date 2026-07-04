Beanie looking cute on top of the upper kitchen cabinets, courtesy of our pal Deborah

Happy Weekend!

Today, if you are feeling thirsty — and I know you are — you can go to a 7-11 and get a FREE red slurpee. Sure, they don’t cost that much to begin with. I think the last time I had one it was $1.39, but it’s the principle of the thing.

And because I’m festive AF, I would love for us all to now enjoy a very nice and romantic song about red Slurpees.

Honestly, still a banger.

Also too, I present you with some kind of SCTV X-Files type deal! Whatever, Catherine O’Hara is in it. You’ll love it!

Speaking of Catherine O’Hara — did you see Chanel’s Couture Week show the other day? You didn’t?

Well, you are welcome.

Plan to replicate this look by throwing a dress in the dryer with a very fluffy black scarf!

Have you been struck with a sudden urge to shower us with money and jewels? If so, we are on Substack now so you can just go ahead and click subscribe! Click click click!!

Or if you’d just like to donate just once …



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You can also join our Patreon, or buy our merch.

You can even send us paper checks to:

Wonkette

PO Box 38273

Detroit MI 48238

Talk amongst yourselves!