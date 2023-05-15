President Joe Biden delivered the commencement address at Howard University Saturday, and while his tone was generally upbeat, he didn't back down from telling graduates at the historically Black college that white supremacy is a very real, ever-growing threat. This is hardly news to even young Black people. It's not like he was speaking at Hillsdale College, where he might've been arrested on the spot.

“I don’t have to tell you that progress towards justice often meets ferocious pushback from the oldest and most sinister of forces,” Biden said. No, he doesn't, but it means something nonetheless when a white man who's also the US president at least acknowledges the reality in which Black people exist. Republicans have gone from denying racism is an issue at all to insisting that white people (especially heterosexual cis men) are the actual oppressed group.

Biden invoked the hope so many Americans, especially Black people who aren't Clarence Thomas, felt when Barack Obama was inaugurated in 2009. He also acknowledged the simmering racial resentment and resulting political backlash that birthed the Tea Party and later helped elect Donald Trump. Biden never said his predecessor's name. (I personally think avoiding saying your political opponent's name only makes sense if they're Beetlejuice. Otherwise, it seems like you can't remember it.)

BIDEN: [In] 2017, in Charlottesville, Virginia, crazed neo-Nazis with angry faces came out of the fields with — literally with torches, carrying Nazi banners from the woods and the fields chanting the same antisemitic bile heard across Europe in the ‘30s. Something that I never thought I would ever see in America.



Accompanied by Klansmen and white supremacists, emerging from dark rooms and remote fields and the anonymity of the Internet, confronting decent Americans of all backgrounds standing in their way, into the bright light of day. And a young woman objecting to their presence was killed.



And what did you hear? That famous quote. When asked about what happened, that famous quote. “There are very fine people on both sides.”



That’s when I knew — and I’m not joking — that’s when I knew I had to stay engaged and get back into public life.

Biden has often said that Trump's gross remarks after Charlottesville inspired his 2020 presidential run, and Saturday, he told the Howard graduates that those events grimly reinforced that "hate never goes away." That’s true, though both Biden and Obama have believed otherwise: During the 2012 election, Obama claimed that if Republicans suffered a decisive defeat at the polls, "the fever may break, because there's a tradition in the Republican Party of more common sense than that." Republicans only got worse and would later outright steal a Supreme Court seat. Biden campaigned in 2020 on the premise that removing Trump would make Republicans less monstrous, sort of like the end of The Wiz.

"History will treat this administration’s time as an aberration," he told Iowa voters in May 2019. He pushed back against his Democratic rivals who suggested this view was naive, especially considering his firsthand experience as Obama's vice president. He insisted that he could work with Republicans:

“I just think there is a way, and the thing that will fundamentally change things is with Donald Trump out of the White House. Not a joke," Biden said, though you wished he were joking. "You will see an epiphany occur among many of my Republican friends."

There was no “epiphany” just further radicalization. Trump refused to accept his obvious defeat, and Republicans mostly went along with his efforts to overturn the election results by hook and a lot of crooks. This led to a violent, white supremacist attack on the Capitol — one that arguably makes Charlottesville seem quaint. So, Biden is correct that white supremacy is the greatest threat facing the nation. He just struggles to separate the Proud Boys from the shameless Republicans in Congress.

Throwing Trump down the electoral mine shaft in 2020 wasn't enough. He's back with an even worse First Order. Biden pledged Saturday “to stand up against the poison of white supremacy, as I did in my inaugural address — to single it out as the most dangerous terrorist threat to our homeland.” However, he understands that rather than melting away, the MAGA movement dominates the Republican Party. Private citizen Trump hasn't led the escalating attacks against public education and Black history specifically, and Democrats have been unable to counter Republicans' voter suppression laws, thanks to Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema — useful idiots when it comes to racial justice. Biden told the graduates, "I know you’re frustrated that there are so many elected officials who refuse to pass a law that will do something," referring directly to failed efforts at police reform after George Floyd's murder.

Biden’s re-election campaign ads have openly referenced his Supreme Court pick Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman to serve on the high court. That's a campaign promise he delivered, but while Justice Brown is amazing, she's a minority vote in a corrupt institution whose radical right-wing majority overturned Roe V Wade and will likely torch affirmative action.

When he delivered his victory speech on November 7, 2020, Biden told Black voters, "You've always had my back, and I'll have yours." The Howard speech reaffirms that commitment, yet Biden also urges patience.

“We know that American history has not always been a fairy tale," he said. "From the start, it’s been a constant push-and-pull for more than 240 years between the best of us — the American ideal that we’re all created equal — and the worst of us — the harsh reality that racism has long torn us apart. It’s a battle that’s never really over.”

This time, Biden isn't offering future "epiphanies." We'll all need this harsh clarity for the coming election.

