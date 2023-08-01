Hey Missoula, Detroit, Northern Michigan, And Somewhere In The Berkshires, You Wanna Come To A Wonkette Party?
Shut up yes you do.
First the bad news, which you will weep and freak out about: I am having a little bit of cancer! But the butt surgeon (BUTT CANCER!?!) says he got it all, so let’s assume it’s all fine and not weep and freak out about it until the end of the month when we see him again. But also now the mammographers called and need to see me again some more for an extra special extra long date with my torso, so let’s be very nice to me, I could use it.
In the meantime, let’s have some parties!
Northern Michigan — let’s say Mackinac City! — we are having a HARD-EARNED and WELL-DESERVED vacation in you next week. So why don’t we have a party? Friday, Aug. 11, we gon’ do 6-9 p.m., at Wawatam Park. Let’s bring some food to share and grill!
Missoula, Montana, we are going to you too. Sat., Aug. 19, let’s call it 5 to 8 p.m., for drinks at the Union Club Missoula! See you there unless we see you first!
Paul and Holly are doing their usual Labor Day weekend campout, Sept. 1-4. See Wonkmeet for details! (We will not be at that one, but we hope to someday!)
And if you’re in Detroit or driving distance, please join us at our Detroit manse on Labor Day, 2 to 6 p.m. Bring a bathing suit, and email me at rebecca at wonkette dot com for our address. We will grill and go in the very tiny above ground pool. Bring the kids!
Now tell me nice things about me in your OPEN THREAD!
*gasp*
