Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
4h

When I was confirming our reservation for Boss Dog with the manager, I reminded them we were there last year, I said it's Wonkette, which I needed to spell out, and I said the owner is Rebecca.

"Oh yeah I remember Rebecca!"

was the reply.

Our Editrix creates a lasting impression.

This year they are not losing our reservation.

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sea tea dee ay's avatar
sea tea dee ay
5h

I wasn't around to mention it on the Odyssey thread, but I have had the opportunity to meet Lupita Nyong'o and she is one of the most breathtakingly beautiful people I have had the luxury of shaking hands with. I don't get starstruck too often anymore, but lady is _gorgeous_ and therefore an excellent pick for a Face What Launcheded A One Thousand Ships.

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