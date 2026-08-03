Hey dummies!

Some light housekeeping of the Wonkmeet variety, as I finally got my shit together and got some times and addresses! (ZiggyWiggy got times and addresses for Cleveland; if you seize the means of Wonkmeet production, you never know what kind of riffraff — me — is going to show up.)

I changed the time of the Pittsburgh Wonkmeet and Booze and Fun so Pittsburgh comes first SO YOU SEE THE IMPORTANT TIME CHANGE, because I changed the time. We shall be meeting at Warren Bar and Burrow, 245 7th St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, where we shall buy you drinks and snax from Sunday, Aug. 9, from FOUR to SEVEN p.m. just as soon as we get some money from the pawn shop on the corner.

What the heck is that song.

Cleveland, you are hopping into Obama’s time machine and traveling BACK a day to Saturday, Aug. 8, 1-3 p.m., at Boss Dog Brewing Company, 2179 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118! With the snax and the drinks and you’d be crazy not to come. We love you very much.

OPEN THREAD!