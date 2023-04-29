Happy weekend!

This week, I give you "Blondes Prefer Gentlemen" — an old-timey dating advice video for sailors. Notably, it does not include recommend grabbing a random nurse on the street and sticking one's tongue down her throat like in the classic V-J day picture, but rather being a generally person with good table manners. Not bad!

And here are your top ten stories of the week!

10. Magic Vacuum Vaginas: Right-Wing Grifters Repackage Incel 'Science' As Dating Advice

9. WonkTV: Elon Musk’s $44 Billion Blue Checkmark Flop

8. Guess Tucker's Last Lie To His Viewers Was 'We'll Be Back On Monday'

7. Harry Belafonte, (Jamaica) Farewell

6. Ron Johnson: What If Global Warming Is Awesome Actually, HEY LIBS, Didja Think About THAT?

5. Texas School District Cancels Field Trip, Protects Kids From GAY GAY GAY GAY GAY 'James And The Giant Peach'

4. Justice Alito SO MAD YOU GUYS That Fellow Conservatives Won't Sell Their Whole Souls To Ban Abortion

3. Bro, You Got An Extra Sarah Huckabee Sanders Koozie In Your Truck? My Beer's Gettin' Woke.

2. Tucker Carlson Finally Managed To Do Something So Filthy It Squicked Out Rupert Murdoch

1. Wonkette Defeats Tucker Carlson, Buzzfeed News, Prob Some Others

