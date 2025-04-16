Well, well, well, NPR has a UHH YIKES STORY about the “Department Of Government Efficiency,” from a statement to Congress by a whistleblower in the IT department of the National Labor Relations Board.

You know DOGE, that secretive cabal of favored Elon Musk company employees and teenaged hackers going around to all the federal agencies, doing what Elon Musk says is “tech support” and “cutting waste, fraud and abuse,” but instead is breaking everything, eliminating tens of thousands of jobs and is projected to cost the government $500 billion while only “saving” it $150 billion?

That one. Anyway, according to whistleblower Daniel Berulis, and confirmed and corroborated by documentation and multiple reports (all denied by the NLRB's new, acting, press secretary, of course), after the DOGE goons inserted themselves at the National Labor Relations Board to do whatever it is that they are trying to do, they refused to let their digital movements be tracked, which was NOT PROPER and VERY SUSPICIOUS. Then, after they were in, the systems immediately began transferring out large amounts of data, as if a “nation-state attack from China or Russia” was going on. And THEN government-employee whistleblowers “started detecting suspicious log-in attempts from an IP address in Russia.” And THEN the DOGE hackers frantically scrambled to delete any records of their access, like a bunch of criminals.

What’s more, “Whoever was attempting to log in was using one of the newly created DOGE accounts — and the person had the correct username and password.” (!)

And then, after voicing his concerns, the whistleblower got threats: “someone ‘physically taping a threatening note’ to his door that included sensitive personal information and overhead photos of him walking his dog that appeared to be taken with a drone.” (!!)

And what was this data they and/or DOMAIN IN RUSSIA were accessing, was it just waste-y, fraud-y stuff like how the NLRB is maybe ordering too many pencils and staplers? Nyet! Some of the data they had access to included “sensitive information on unions, ongoing legal cases and corporate secrets.”

Oh hey, guess who would benefit from that kind of information? Any company that has been accused of union-busting, such as, say, ELON’S. Remember how the United Auto Workers filed labor charges against him after he and Trump had that sweaty dong-honking session, in which Trump encouraged Musk to fire any striking workers at Tesla, slobbering:

“I won’t mention the name of the company, but they go on strike and you say, ‘That’s okay, you’re all gone. You’re all gone. So, every one of you is gone.’”

Because threatening people into not joining unions is against labor laws, which still do technically exist. And also, in 2021, the NLRB found that Tesla violated labor laws when it fired a union activist and Tweeted threats to take away workers’ stock options if they voted to form a union. But Musk just can’t help himself from running his mouth, and it’s cheaper to pay any fines than to have to pay workers a fair wage in safe conditions! Musk would surely like to find out which of his disgruntled employees might have been snitching behind his back to the NLRB, and discourage future organizing by letting it be known he’s Big Brother watching out for whoever might try. Making enemies lists is definitely a large part of the goal(s).

And, but, what’s the deal with the Russian IP address? Was this state-sponsored hacking, or, say Edward “Big Balls” Coristine transferring one of his Russian-registered domains for his own personal reasons? Or what? We may never know, as Pete Hegseth paused offensive cyberoperations against Russia by US Cyber Command last month, WEIRD, and the NSA and US Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) have been gutted (though with some employees force-rehired by a judge).

Not to mention, the interim US Attorney for the District of Columbia is election-denying loon Ed Martin, who has somehow convinced the police to act like DOGE’s personal security force, and frogmarch away anyone who might challenge them.

As this lawlessness rages on, about 20 lawsuits against DOGE are still pending, many in the discovery phase, and DOGE’s/the government’s lawyers are still playing at them being an agency when it comes to having the rights to see everybody’s data, yet NOT an agency when it comes to any kind of oversight, or record-keeping, or having to say who is actually telling whom to do what.

It’s all quite shady, and we can only guess what’s actually going on, in the land where oversight has died.

