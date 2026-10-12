Tabs gifs by Martini Glambassador!

Well good morning to you. Let’s go.

OK, first of all, on Friday at The Moral High Ground, I finally decided to start covering something I’ve been meaning to cover for a long time: the ESTRANGEMENT CRISIS. Or “crisis.” Uh yeah. It’s remarkable how many of those “left behind” people are Trump supporters and conservative Christians, yet the media never sees fit to mention those facts when they report on it. Anyway, get over there when you’re done here, hit “subscribe,” and then you can come back, or whatever! [The Moral High Ground]

Donald Trump is a traitor. He sold out the United States to come up with a way to help the man he loves pay for the war he’s waging on (and losing to) Ukraine. And yeah, he obviously sold Ukraine out. All to (not) solve a problem Trump himself created, with his dumbfuck war against Iran that any child could have figured out was a fool’s errand. It’s rather unbelievable, except that Donald Trump has always been a traitor, and the dumbest fucking person alive. [Dean Blundell]

Uh oh, sounds like even some Republican senators aren’t happy with Trump lifting Russian sanctions so he could blow Putin more easily. [AP]

And you’ll want to read Timothy Snyder’s overview of this whole situation. [Thinking About …]

And Heather Cox Richardson’s. [Letter from an American]

This also happened this weekend:

Kind of funny how Ukraine decided to start bombing the shit out of Russia’s Yandex data centers and then all the Russian bots disappeared from Twitter and everywhere else. REALLY funny how that happened three weeks before the US midterms. Bye, MAGA Igor! Bye, MAGA Natasha! [Christopher Armitage / Independent / Tom’s Hardware]

Rachel Campos-Duffy is a stupid fucking windsock and also a useful idiot for Putin:

Trump might fire Kimberly Guilfoyle, for all her insane clown-ass pathetic corruption. [CNN]

Pigfuck Republican Senator John Kennedy tried to say Abdul El-Sayed “sleeps in a Bin Laden Jersey,” whatever the bigoted fuck that is. El-Sayed’s clapback was GORGEOUS. [JoeMyGod]

Oh boy, the biggest morons on planet America — urged along by super trillionaire dipshit loser Elon Musk — were really excited to believe for approximately 12 seconds that James Talarico had suffered a secret mental breakdown and run off for treatment in Ohio, instead of actually having the flu like he said he did. [Bulwark]

Anyway, here’s Talarico at the Kacey Musgraves concert this weekend, at Austin City Limits.

Here are 10 mistakes American tourists make in Europe, did you know they are all “pooping in the bidet”? [Daily Passport]

There is a documentary on Netflix right now called Breakdown: 1975 that the royal “we” thinks everyone should watch, both if you were a teenager or adult during that year and maybe especially if you weren’t even alive yet. That was 51 years ago, as the nation was coming out of Watergate and the loss of the Vietnam war and the assassinations of Dr. King, the Kennedy brothers, the Church committee, inflation was skyrocketing, culture seemed to be rending itself apart, and so forth. It’s also a year some of the finest and most important films in the entire American oeuvre were released, movies that changed the very course of cinema. That wasn’t a coincidence. This documentary looks at that year through the lens of the movies that came out during those 12 months, and it brings up some very interesting questions, considering where the US finds itself now. Or perhaps we should say where this US has found itself this time. There are a lot of strange parallels that show up really fast when you consider them all in the space of 90 minutes. And then some things that are less parallels, per se, and more like inversions. Anyway, it’s a good watch.

OK, well, bye.

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