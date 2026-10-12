Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
4h

A ghostly, mysterious, very deep dwelling octopus for your hed gif today: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/casper-the-friendly-octopus

And your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/3bd4d587-a740-47c5-bdcd-b5d073bdc4d1

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
4h

Not that Kimmy Gullyfacelift doesn't deserve every single sling and arrow pointed in her direction, but I do find it darkly humorous that a) the Trump administration is clutching their pearls over corruption AND b) its only the women that ever get booted for bad behavior.

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