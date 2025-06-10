Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
3h

Porcupette? More like Por-cute-pette, amirite?! Some hed gif info for ya: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/precious-prehensile-tailed-porcupette

And a decidedly less-cute meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/b71de5d4-1625-45ef-9dcb-d697c8ac3192

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 replies
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
3h

Am I misremembering or was Ol' Joe's trip up the stairs on AF1 national news for days and days, speculating on his physical state and resulting fitness to run a country? Probably misremembering, since there's no way the MSM wouldn't be fair and balanced with equal weight given to the same series of events regardless of political party of the tripper.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
345 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture