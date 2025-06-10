Tabs gif by martini glambassador!

Watch this big piece of Rachel Maddow’s “A” block from last night, it will make you feel better and give you perspective on how everything Donald Trump is doing right now is because he is weak, he is a loser, he is panicking, he is made of expired beef and shower drain pube clumps, and also he is the laughingstock of the entire world and his own country.

Here is also Rachel and Lawrence O’Donnell, whose handoff last night was so great that MSNBC uploaded it immediately. Watch to the end where Maddow notes that everything Trump is doing in LA right now is such a last resort to try to grab power from a country that despises him. “Once you’ve done this, though, there’s not much else to do. Sorry, big guy, last card!”

Or as we personally said the other day:

Look at how correct we all are!

Speaking of desperate evil clown people who are full of airbrushed papier-mâché dogshit, here is Homeland Security Secretary saying they’re going after the WORST OF THE WORST in LA. Aaron Rupar points out below that they raided a Home Depot.

BUT SOME OF THOSE PEOPLE HAD ELECTRIC SAWS! AND POWER DRILLS! And and and … POTTED PLANTS!

She also said LA isn’t a “city of immigrants, it’s a CITY OF CRIMINALS.” Which seems nuts, but remember that the grunting, sharting Conservative-Man-Scared-Of-Cities costumes that support Trump and Noem still believe Minneapolis and Portland burned to the ground in 2020, and think it’s fake news when the news says something has happened there since.

You know that thing where parents tell their kids not to believe a stranger who says their mom sent them? They were talking about Donald Trump’s Gestapo.

You should not spit on Trump's Gestapo — there are much better and more hilarious and entirely legal and non-violent ways to humiliate/shame/berate them and get it on camera — but it's hilarious when MAGA Boomers start whining about how "disrespectful" protesters are being. "Such disrespect will not be tolerated!" That’s a thing Trump wailed on Truth Social last night. Don’t underestimate either how upset that makes him and them. It’s one of the things that upsets these losers the most, on a psychological and emotional and old white racist level, that literally nobody who matters respects them. You see, they were told that when they get to be old white pig Nazi racists, they would be respected as elders. And yet nobody who matters has any respect to give them. Well tough shit, Nazis. [JoeMyGod]

Did y’all see that thing a few days back where country fried fucksack Dr. Phil was very upset people were calling ICE the Gestapo? Watch it if you want to laugh at him, or skip it entirely, but just know that he’s been embedded with Trump’s ICE Gestapo in LA and even did a dicklicker interview with Tom Homan, Trump’s ICE Gestapo Czar of Kidnapping Little Innocent Children. [CNN]

CNN has a tick-tock of whatever happened last night in the (teeny tiny little unpopulated section of Los Angeles where Donald Trump and Stephen Miller and Secretary Shitfaced have decided to create a) WARZONE! last night. [CNN]

From my side project this week: “Man, imagine if there had been almost 100 individual stories this year so far about LGBTQ+ people or drag performers sexually abusing children! That sure would be something. But yet it’s all these conservative Christian pastors and youth group leaders and teachers. Should there be a law against exposing your children to conservative Christian leaders or leaving them alone with them? Just asking! And HAPPY FUCKING PRIDE.” Get over there and subscribe if you have not yet, join the 13,500 who have already! [The Moral High Ground]

Still weird to say but here is a good Bill Kristol you should read. [The Bulwark]

RFK Jr. has fired the entire CDC vaccine advisory committee, will probably be replacing them with whale carcasses from his backseat, is that bad? [ABC News]

Starlink on the roof of the White House, is that bad? [Washington Post]

Pam Bondi and MAGA have been trying to launch some sort of dumbfuck takeover of the DC bar by having her dumbfuck brother run to lead it, and FUNNY TUBA SOUNDS THAT FOLLOW IDIOTS AROUND, he lost in an absolutely humiliating landslide. [NBC News]

Here is Brad Bondi being upset about it on Linked(n, where this skeet notes that you cannot comment, but you can make laughing emojis.

We are told this is a great video from that nice guy Zohran Mamdani who’s running to be New York’s next mayor.

Carlos Alcaraz celebrating his Roland-Garros win with the ball kids is one of the most delightful things you’ll see this week. (This is a post about sports.)

Have you heard Peter Gabriel’s most recent record i/o? God, it is so good. It came out at the end of 2023. Anyway, I’m having a moment this week with it, and with this song.

OK bye, more posts when they happen!

