It is 2023, and Hope Hicks is trending because the January 6 Committee dropped a whole bunch of documents on New Year's Day, supplemental material for the report they compiled. And in that supplemental material, there is some shit from Hope Hicks.



In the report, Hicks texted to Ivanka Trump aide Julie Radford on January 6, "We all look like domestic terrorists now." Yes, that is indeed what Donald Trump's supporters in Washington looked like that day.

In these new texts we learn that Hicks and Radford were just really upset about tweets sent by supermodel Karlie Kloss, who is incidentally married to Jared Kushner's brother Josh Kushner, after the January 6 domestic terrorist attack on the Capitol.

Zachary Petrizzo reports in the Daily Beast:

After the riot, Kloss took to Twitter to write: “Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American.” She also responded to a Twitter user who encouraged her to “tell your sister-in-law and brother-[in]-law” by replying, “I’ve tried.”



The newly released texts show that Hicks flagged the Kloss tweets for Radford, who responded, “Unreal. She just called me about it.”



Hicks then texted back: “I am so done” and added, “Does she get how royally fucked they all are now?”

Were they mad at Karlie Kloss for tweeting something normal and true? Were they mad at the situation Donald Trump had put them all in? Was it just one big pity party?

All of the above, it seems.

Hicks texted Radford the afternoon of January 6, saying that "in one day [Trump] ended every future opportunity that doesn't include speaking engagements at the local proud boys chapter." Radford said, "yup." And Hicks complained that they were all unemployable now, and that's where the line about how they all looked like domestic terrorists came from.

Hicks said, "And all of us that didn't have jobs lined up will be perpetually unemployed." She was "so mad and upset." Radford had been "crying for an hour."

God, they were so fucking mad. This had made them all unemployable. Like untouchable. Like there wasn't a chance of finding a job. Not being dramatic, but they were all fucked. Alyssa [Farah Griffin, former Trump White House comms director] looked like a genius for resigning when she did [ in December 2020 ].

Read for yourself, because those were their exact words. Radford also texted in this exchange that Visa had sent her a "blow off email" that very day.

So yes, just a whole lot of self-pity, as Petrizzo notes in the Daily Beast. It's almost enough to make you feel sorry for them — just kidding, no it isn't.

We don't know how successful Hicks's and Radford's lives are right now, but we will note that Alyssa Farah Griffin is a co-host on "The View" now, so yeah, "we are all fucked" and "Alyssa looks like a genius" were probably correct reads from Hope Hicks on that day.

You may enjoy the text exchanges for yourself right here. Some schadenfreude for your new year, if you will.

[ Daily Beast ]

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here!



And once that doesn't exist, I'm also giving things a go at the Mastodon (@evanhurst@newsie.social) and at Post!



Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?