Marjorie Taylor Greene has a very stupid plan for impeaching Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and today's hearing in the House Judiciary Committee is being viewed by some as the first step toward Republicans actually doing that very stupid thing, even though Greene herself is not on the committee.

Greg Sargent explains what this is all about:

When Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was mulling whether to vote last week for the debt limit deal, which was widely panned on the right, she wasn’t shy about articulating her price: “Somebody needs to be impeached,” the Georgia Republican declared , singling out Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.



Now the bill is apparently coming due for House GOP leaders. On Wednesday, the Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing about immigration, and witnesses that Republicans intend to call — including a conservative author who has targeted Mayorkas — suggest they are starting down the road toward impeaching Mayorkas, just as Greene wants.

Uh huh.

The plan was to tie it to the spike in migrants after the end of Title 42. There was no spike. There has been a dip.

So good luck with all that, Republicans! Taking orders from True Speaker Marjorie Taylor Greene is going great for you, obviously!

This is gonna be real stupid.

