The fucking clowns at the House Oversight Committee are doing their "work." Watch if you'd like to see "government in action."



For background on very dumb Republican hick Oversight chair Rep. James Comer and his investigation into Hunter Biden's very big wing-a-dang, click the links below.

If We Could Keep This Hunter Biden Investigation About Hunter Biden, That Would Be Great, Mmkay?

PSA: New GOP House Oversight Chair James Comer Is A F*cking Clown

Now watch this video of the hearing, already in progress. Spoiler, Republicans are screaming at former Twitter employees.

www.youtube.com

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here!



And once that doesn't exist, I'm also giving things a go at the Mastodon (@evanhurst@newsie.social) and at Post!



Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE! Don't use Paypal for your new monthly donations for the moment, though, we are having some long and boring ISSUES.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?