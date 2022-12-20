House Republicans, salivating over their upcoming piddly ass majority, are furious that their colleagues in the Senate are actually working with Democrats to pass a spending bill. These RINOS are almost behaving like legislators and not angry Fox News commentators.

The Senate seemingly has the votes to avoid a filibuster, pass the damn bill, and avoid a government shut down. Incoming Shadow Speaker Marjorie Taylor Greene lamented this morning, "Mitch McConnell is on the verge of giving the Democrats everything they want by working with Chuck Schumer to pass through a $1.7 Trillion Omnibus bill with huge increases in spending and changing the way Congress counts Presidential electoral college votes. R Senators vote NO!"

The bill won't give Democrats every thing we want because there's no provision for sucking Greene back into the bowels of hell. The bill does contain the Electoral Count Reform Act, which was negotiated by noted radical leftists Susan Collins and Joe Manchin. Greene is of course lying when she claims the legislation would change the way Congress counts Electoral College votes. It just makes it harder for Donald Trump to stage another coup and reaffirms that the vice president has no real authority or power during the process, just like every other day they're vice president.

Thirteen House Republicans have threatened outright war against all Senate Republicans who support the omnibus bill, which they melodramatically describe as an“indefensible assault” on separation of powers, fiscal responsibility and civic decency. Blah. Blah. Blah. Chip Roy from Texas tweeted a copy of their ransom note:

We are obliged to inform you that if any omnibus passes in the remaining days of this Congress, we will oppose and whip opposition to any legislative priority of those senators who vote for this bill — including the Republican leader.

Oh no! They are so very obliged to obstruct the slightly less obstructionist members of their own party.

Kevin McCarthy, desperate for both attention and the necessary 218 votes to clinch the House speakership, tweeted his agreement with Team Roy's demands. That's not a surprise, considering McCarthy is in the "how high should I jump?" stage of negotiations with Republicans opposed to his speakership bid.

Four of the 13 tantrum throwers — Matt Rosendale from Montana, Ralph Norman from South Carolina, Bob Good from Virginia, and Glenn Quagmire cosplayer Matt Gaetz — have declared themselves members of a "Never Kevin" caucus, and seven sent a letter outlining specific demandsfor getting their votes. Rounding out the group are Byron Donalds and Rep-elect Anna Paulina Luna from Florida. (Luna , an election denier, flipped the House seat that Charlie Crist vacated so he could lose the governor's race. Great move.)

PREVIOUSLY:

Republicans Humiliating Kevin McCarthy Some More, But It's Okay, He Likes It!



Will Spineless Jelly Man Kevin McCarthy Actually Become Next Speaker Or Nah?



Trump Supports Kevin McCarthy For Speaker. Now You Know He's Doomed.

McCarthy's so eager to please he promises they won't even have to bother whipping votes! That's too much like actual legislating. McCarthy said, "When I’m Speaker, their bills will be dead on arrival in the House if this nearly $2T monstrosity is allowed to move forward over our objections and the will of the American people."

“As he looks to win votes for speaker, McCarthy vows to not bring up any legislative priorities of GOP senators who vote for the omnibus. McCarthy has been facing pressure from his right flank to take a harder line on the spending bill & stand up to McConnell & the Senate GOP.” — Melanie Zanona (@Melanie Zanona) 1671552635

The fizzled Red Wave that kept control of the Senate in Democratic hands would suggest that the American people have zero "will" for outright congressional dysfunction, which is all McCarthy can apparently offer.



It's not as if Senate Republicans expect to pass any major conservative priority while still in the Donald Trump-generated minority. This petty threat will block the most basic bipartisan compromise, regardless of its actual substance. The 13 Republicans promise they'll oppose "any rule, any consent request, suspension voice vote, or roll call vote of any such Senate bill, and will otherwise do everything in our power to thwart even the smallest legislative and policy efforts of these senators."'

"Kill this terrible bill," they demand, "or there is no point in pretending we are a united party, and we must prepare for a new political reality."

Now, that's some "civic decency" in action.

[ Politico / The Hill ]



Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter if it still exists.

Subscribe to the Wonkette YouTube Channel for nifty video content!

Look at our pretty photos on Instagram!

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free! Please subscribe, donate, and otherwise help keep us alive and kicking!

Want to just donate once?