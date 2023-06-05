When the late Sen. John McCain of Arizona was in this living realm, there was a common joke about his obsession with appearing on the Sunday morning political shows. McCain's final tally when he passed, according to AzCentral.com , was a record-breaking 73 appearances on NBC's "Meet the Press" and 112 appearances on CBS's "Face the Nation." And while that is a very hard number to top, like a moth(man?) to a flame, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia seems intent on at least giving it a go.



Appearing on NBC's "Meet The Press," CBS's "Face The Nation," and "Fox News Sunday," the least liked member of the Democratic Party (Sinema is technically independent now) tried to make a case for centrism and plant seeds about possibly running against President Joe Biden. On "Meet The Press," Manchin began by trying to remove any credit for getting a deal on raising the debt limit from the very president he would have blamed if the country had defaulted.



MANCHIN: I give everybody credit. I think you said it well. [...] Both sides had to come together. I think that I give Kevin McCarthy and his team a tremendous amount of credit [...] President Biden did what he must do, and what he does, and can do best [...] but, you know, 90 days ago, we could have started this. [...] But I was proud of both of them. I was proud of the House Democrats that – like Hakeem Jeffries leading and working with Kevin McCarthy and his team to basically get it out of the rules when the rules went to the floor, took the Democrats to move the bill. And then together, they voted and passed it on the House – on the Senate, Senate side. [...]

To recap: McCarthy deserves tremendous credit, House Dems deserve credit for working with McCarthy, and Biden did what he must by making an agreement with McCarthy. That's some Matrix-level dodging to give credit where it's actually due in order to credit McCarthy for essentially getting not much and averting the disaster his party created.

Manchin then lamented the state of the very institution that he defended not fixing.

MANCHIN: I understand this [being a senator] is not the most honorable profession. It's a shame to say that. And it's supposed to be the most honorable profession when you can provide services to the people that you represent.

What? A senator was beat unconscious by another senator, with a cane, on the Senate floor in 1856. Being a politician has never been an "honorable profession." So much so that politicians, like Manchin, run on "taking on politicians" every time they want to be elected. Manchin in particular has been a corrupt and selfish West Virginia assclown enjoying abusing the power granted by the people of Georgia's voting turnout in 2020 , 2021 and 2022 . That's not even mentioning that any chamber that regularly includes Tom Cotton, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, and Mitch McConnell cannot call itself "honorable" in any way.

On CBS's "Face The Nation," Manchin whined that the far Left is to blame for how close we came to economic disaster.

youtu.be



MANCHIN: I think it's harmful. It shows you that the extreme Left was pushing so hard not to even negotiate, not to even talk about it, you know, just hold your ground, hold your ground, hold your ground. That's not who we are in America. The process of democracy, you sit down and work.

Manchin is right. We should try to work together and find common ground because it's unfair for one person to "hold their ground" unless they get their way ...

MARGARET BRENNAN: Well, it's interesting, because, last month, you said you were going to block all of Joe Biden's — President Biden's EPA nominees until he halts a 'radical climate agenda.' But he just green-lit a whole bunch of fossil fuel projects, including this one.



MANCHIN: Well, the bottom line is, is that I'm going to work whenever I think that, basically, we're moving in the right direction.

Oh, we see now.

No one should refuse to negotiate UNLESS it's for Joe Manchin's corporate overlords ... or the $6.6 billion pet projects Manchin sneaks into the debt ceiling agreement despite crying about spending that made the most milquetoast VP candidate ever (Tim Kaine of ACTUAL Virginia) call it "slimy."

Got it, Manchin.

On "Fox News Sunday," the only channel he thinks would cheer his potential candidacy for president, he played coy about if he would challenge Biden.



MANCHIN: I think with a risk management team, you better have Plan B. Because if Plan A shows that we’re going to the far reaches of both sides, the far Left and the far Right, and the people don’t want to go to the far Left and the far Right, they want to be governed from the middle, I think there is … you better have that Plan B available and ready to go.

The idea of Manchin's "Plan B" sounds as successful as Ed Wood's " Plan 9 From Outer Space. " While Manchin lives in a delusion that his "No Labels" fence-sitting and acquiescence to conservatives that seems to work in West Virginia would translate nationally, his record of standing in the way of progress and getting dragged for filth on a debate stage would be a sight to behold.

On second thought, go ahead Joe Manchin! Announce tomorrow!!

Because while Manchin loves saying "If I can't explain it, I won't vote for it" about his political priorities, a lot of people would be able to explain in detail the various ways Manchin is the problem of why West Virginia has the fourth highest poverty rate in the country and is 47th in education.

Like this 5 minute video, for example:

Have a week.

If you are shopping on Amazon anyway, you can do that through this link to send Wonkette a small cut.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

And don't forget to keep Wonkette going forever, with MONEY!

Want to just donate once?