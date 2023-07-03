Share this postHow 1980s Movies Might’ve Poisoned Americans On Affirmative Actionwww.wonkette.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOtherHow 1980s Movies Might’ve Poisoned Americans On Affirmative ActionWow, the plot of ‘Secret Of My Success’ sounds crazy when you type it out.Stephen RobinsonJul 3, 2023Share this postHow 1980s Movies Might’ve Poisoned Americans On Affirmative Actionwww.wonkette.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOtherShareShare this postHow 1980s Movies Might’ve Poisoned Americans On Affirmative Actionwww.wonkette.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOtherSharePreviousNext