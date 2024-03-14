Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Joe Biden gonna raise your taxes! (If you are a dick.) Joe Biden gonna lower your taxes, if you are a family (and he gets a D Congress). Nice and detailed rundown — and nice and detailed budget, particularly on housing, child care credits, student loans, and all sorts of cakes we like. (AP)

Trump lawyers want presidential immunity for crimes he did while he was running for president (the porn star payoff hush money slash falsified business records New York case). Oh wait okay, I guess the crime started while he was running for president but then continued while he was president. Also, they want to exclude from evidence anything he said while he was president, because immunity from evidence. (Our Liz at Law and Chaos)

This is just kind of funny, this guy Mr. Chubb (really!), a former Trump appointee, loaning him the $$$ for his E. Jean Carroll pay-the-fuck-up bond. Mr. Chubb also happened to be the one who got the hilarious appraisal on Trump’s penthouse for which Trump is currently being prosecuted for business frauds. Check this shit:

In 2010, prosecutors alleged, "Chubb sent an insurance appraiser to determine the worth of Trump’s triplex penthouse apartment at Trump Tower, but that Trump rushed the expert out of the premises within 15 minutes before the assessor could take any measurements." The appraiser was not allowed to see the primary bedroom because Trump told them that his wife, Melania, was sleeping.

It’s just interesting is all. — Popular Info

Some chapter and verse, with video, of Democrats beating all hell out of former special counsel Robert Hur, asking him to read his own words out from his Joe Biden Died Of Old report and the transcripts of his Biden interviews. “Did you say that?” “I don’t believe so.” “Try page 47 in the transcript.” “It is in the transcript.” Jeff Tiedrich is pisssssed. (Jeff Tiedrich is always pissed.)

Your friend CripDyke had some thoughts on the Space Camp — his daughter doesn’t even go there! — bigot. He is a bigot, which is a noun, because it is the most salient thing about him. (Pervert Justice)

On the “moderate” (still progressive, just wants algebra back in eighth grade again instead of governing on ideology over results … plus some other more controversial issues) San Francisco ballot wins and what they mean. Is San Francisco just a big old Republican glob of centrist now? Sounds like probably not. (Also, affordable housing bonds won big. I will never ever ever understand supposed progressive and socialist NIMBYs.) (Armand Domalewski at NoahPinion) HOWEVER! Others say it’s about big tech money spending millions to do pro-cop stuff and criminalize homelessness. They’re not wrong about the big tech money, those guys are real shits. (Mission Local)

Wonkpal Sarah Taber, running for North Carolina Ag commissioner, has shwag! Go get your shwag! (Taber for NC)

Hmmm hmmm hmmm, Ted Cruz telling donors to pony up because Democrat Colin Allred is tied with him, hmmm hmmm hmmm. (Houston Chron)

Debbie Dingell and Ro Khanna out with a new “buy American” tax credit, which is all nice and fine! But I can’t imagine what you’d buy or the paperwork required to actually get it?

“Create a refundable tax credit of up to $2,500 ($5,000 for couples filing jointly) for purchases of products meeting the Federal Trade Commission’s “Made in the USA” standard.

Adjust the maximum amount of the credit with inflation each year.

Exclude luxury goods, tobacco products, firearms, vehicles, fuel, services, food and non-depreciable property from qualifying for this tax credit.

I mean how would you even go about that? Like one hundred orders of Wonkette’s sticker collection or our full set of temporary tattoos? Now that I think about it, this is a terrific idea.

New Yorkers! Get your free tickets for a panel and musics next Thursday, March 21, on celebrating the Harlem Renaissance at 100 — including excerpts from their new Midsummer Night’s Dream, set in Harlem as it should be. It’s at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, and presented by the Classical Theatre of Harlem — where bona fide friend of Wonkette Andre Braugher sat on the board and I still can’t fucking believe it. A) That he was a bone fide friend of Wonkette and B) that he died. Goddammit, free tickets are here.

What did Jay Leno do to our Lucy Lawless?! JAYYYYYYYY!!!! (She did tell me about her broken pelvis, not about the seer, or that it, like everything, was Jay Leno’s fault.) (SyFy)

