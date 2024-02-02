Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

NBC News claims there is a person named “Colin Cowherd” who has thoughts on Taylor Swift, her apparently nice boyfriend, and the lunatics. You can’t fool me! (NBC News)

The House actually passed an expanded Child Tax Credit! This one’s weird — you certainly can’t explain it in a bumper sticker, and it only helps people on the lower end who didn’t make enough to get the full $2000 per kid credit (that was expanded to $3000-$3600 per kid for the pandemic-era expanded Child Tax Credit until Joe Manchin killed it, and I quote, because parents would use the money for drugs). It also doesn’t go fully refundable for the very poorest who need it the most. Like the most technocratic shit imaginable, honestly, and it was paired with some (to me) unobjectionable tax credits for business, bringing in the Republicans. But it WILL help kids, lifting about half a million out of poverty. Fucking Manchin. — Gift link Washington Post

Now Mitch McConnell’s talking about funding aid to Ukraine without tying it to the border, because Trump wants “border” for himself. The toe woman says she will INPEACH House Speaker (?) Mike Johnson (??) if he allows a vote. They all deserve each other. (Heather Cox Richardson)

Speaking of Toes, she couldn’t even smear Ilhan Omar properly (this time), and sent out an incredibly dumbshit press release promising to INPEACH Omar for “treason.” MGT press release:

In her remarks at an event in Minneapolis on January 27, 2024, Omar openly admitted to advocating for the interests of Somalia over those of the United States. She stated, "The U.S. Government will only do what Somalians in the U.S. tell them to do... Sleep in comfort knowing I am here to protect the interests of Somalia from inside the U.S. system."

Any non-lunatic reading that would think, “The US only listens to Americans, which I am. Isn’t it lucky I am here to advocate.” Even so, it was still a bad translation, the stupidest part of which MGT for some reason elided from the made up rightwing “new” stories, where Omar had supposedly said, “[T]he U.S. government will only do what Somalians in the U.S. tell them to do. They will do what we want and nothing else. They must follow our orders.” Like LOL oh, okay, uh huh [jack off motion]. Idiot. More on the made up nonsense, not MGT’s made-up nonsense which is the value added you get from my fucked up inbox, at Minnesota Reformer.

I like this (I like all White Pages posts) that’s more a cri de coeur on “what are we supposed to say on immigration when everybody assumes we’re supposed to hate all of them or at least acknowledge it’s somehow ‘bad,’ when what it is is difficult.” He offers no solutions and has none. He’s really Just Asking! (White Pages)

Study of red state OB-GYNs shows they’re in fuckin trouble. One said it was more stressful than practicing medicine in the war in Iraq. — Abortion, Every Day / Study

Lucky Arizona public schools might get some Prager U! (ABC 15)

Now that none of us is fucking with Twitter anymore, it’s time to remember the villain we forgot to care about for a while: Mark Zuckerberg, who’s busy selling truly pathetic scam ads for anyone with $5. — 404 News

Big Dumb Cups made me like Dakota Johnson, even though it is kind of mean to blonde ladies.

Have you guys seen all the stories about little kids at school getting popular because they have a big dumb cup? It makes me :(

Okay, now we’re talking. I would still keep the (hybrid) minivan for “all of us” and “Winter, Detroit,” but if we could actually haul around the kids or Old Mom? (Or, apparently, a couple of nuns?) LOVE. IT. (Velo) Behold! Some bikes! (Bicycling)

MEDIEVAL MURDER MAPS! MEDIEVAL MURDER MAPS! — Atlas Obscura

