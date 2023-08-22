Tabs gif from your bestie Martini Glambassador!

Don’t expect any real discussion of serious issues among the nine Republican candidates at the Donald Trump-free debate Wednesday. (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Can so-called “firetech” startups effectively combat wildfires? There’s VC money in those burning hills! (Forbes)

Abortion rights are popular, so will Republicans accept this reality and move on? Nope, they’re gonna just trick people into voting against abortion access. (Slate)

The scoop on the poop. (The Daily Beast)

Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter are still deeply in love and holding hands as they enter their “final chapter” of life together. (Vanity Fair)

I like how Adam Green thinks. His advice to the Biden campaign is spot on. (Politico)

“Imagine a Superman movie where all Superman does is fly around Metropolis and never fights anybody,” he said. “That’s such a boring movie. If you want to position yourself as a hero, you have to have a villain in the story.”

Ronan Farrow exposes Elon Musk as an insipid, vainglorious buffoon … well, that’s not much of an exposé but this is still worth reading. (The New Yorker)

So about the major fire that burned down a Planned Parenthood clinic on the California/Arizona border. (The Intercept)

So, it looks like Kyrsten Sinema of the Sinema Party is planning to run for re-election as a third party spoiler candidate. Well, she’s certainly fundraising like she’s running. But she might need to buy more wine. (Arizona Central)

More fun environmental news: The Great Salt Lake is becoming too salty. (The Nation)

Hey, look at that, the Wall Street Journal no longer likes Tucker Carlson! It’s even a little critical of career criminal Donald Trump. (WSJ)

Yeah, we all know that Fox News and what Michael Tomasky calls “America’s Pravda” will rally behind Trump once he’s clinched the Republican nomination. (New Republic)

My Portland, Oregon-native wife endured South Carolina and Georgia heat for me this summer during a family trip. And it’s hotter than ever these days. Rick Rojas writes:

And this summer — goodness gracious — it has been absolutely abysmal. The air has felt swampier and more suffocating. Yet, confoundingly, as moist as the air has been, a scarcity of rain and clouds has made the sun all the more blistering, leaving the earth as dry and cracked as peanut brittle.

(New York Times)

Black Shakespearean actor grapples with the Great White Bard. (Also New York Times)

Dirty Dancing was released this week in 1987. I recall taping the classic “(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life” off the radio. Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes are amazing, but the video feels like your English teacher and principal recorded a slow jam.

