How About We *Don't* Have A Bonfire Of The Vanities Today?
It's the anniversary of the historical event, not the Tom Wolfe novel.
Happy Weekend!
Today is a lot of things, perhaps most strangely “Wave Your Fingers At Your Neighbors Day,” to which I say “No thank you” on either end. It is also the anniversary of the original bonfire of the vanities (from which the Tom Wolfe novel got its name).
You see, there was this Dominican friar and notorious god-botherer Girolamo Savonarola who was originally brought to Florence by Lorenzo “The Magnificent” di Medici, who was not a magician but the lord of Florence. Anyway, he ultimately soured on that deal, turned on the Medicis and at some point during the reign of Lorenzo’s son, Piero “The Unfortunate” di Medici, helped overthrow the whole dynasty.
After that, Savonarola somehow found himself the de facto ruler of Florence. So what did he do? He threw the world’s worst party on Martedi Grasso during Carnevale in 1497 (yep, that would be the Italian version of Mardi Gras) in which everyone was expected to burn all of their cosmetics, art, mirrors, musical instruments, secular music, books and what-have-you in a mass rejection of everything Savonarola found personally offensive.
I have to say, that takes “guy who wants to be congratulated for not liking makeup” to a whole new level.
Anyway, the Pope (Alexander VI, one of the Borgia ones) at the time was like “The fuck are you doing? No one told you to burn everyone’s stuff!” and told him to get his ass back to Rome. Savonarola was not into that at all and responded:
`Come, infamous Church, listen to the words of your Lord: "I have given you splendid robes, but you have made them cover idols; I have given you precious vessels, but you have used them to exalt your false pride. Your simony has profaned my sacraments; lechery has made of you a pockmarked harlot. And you no longer even blush for your sins! Whore that you are! You sit on Solomon's throne, and beckon to all who pass you by. Those who have money you bid a welcome to, and have your pleasure of them; but the man of goodwill is cast outside your doors!"'
And … that got him excommunicated. About a year later, after taking a bit of a break from preaching, he started going off about how he could totally do miracles, and another preacher was like “Fine, my dude, walk through this fire and see how that works out for you!” But, luckily for Savonarola, another friar offered to walk through the fire for him (not sure what that would prove but okay?), and then luckily for that guy, the whole thing got rained out.
The church, however, did take notice and ended up setting dude on fire anyway. And that is yet another lesson in mind your own business.
Technically, a whole lot of Iranians actually did have a bonfire of the vanities this past week after Huda Kattan of Huda Beauty made some very poorly thought out pro-regime comments, and have been filming themselves destroying their Huda Beauty products en masse. She’s since apologized and admitted she didn’t know what she was talking about, explaining that, as an Iraqi, she’s had bad experiences with the US and regime change, but people don’t seem to be buying it. I’m holding onto my Pretty Grunge palette for now and hoping she can get her shit together.
Anyway, your present for this week is, appropriately, a makeup tutorial for beatniks who would like to become fancy ladies. You are welcome!
What a fantastic history lesson, thank you, Robyn! I never knew the origin of that title, one of my favorite books of all time. I was raised on Tom Wolfe and read everything he wrote.
True story, and history. Millions of years ago, I worked as a perfume model in Bloomingdales in NYC. I happened to be in a toga for some goddamn fragrance. I never approached celebrities, but, I had just done my second reading of Bonfire and Tom Wolfe walked in. I went over and told him how much I loved the book, and all of his work and told him I was reading it again. He was...so amused. This girl in a toga, pushing some perfume in Bloomingdales. It delighted him, I think.
Happy Caturday Wonks. It's gonna be a cold blustery one up here on the mountain this weekend. It'll be windy with blowing and drifting snow and windchills in the -30F range. There are all kinds of NWS warnings up for The Berkshires. The weather dashboard shows a rather brisk 3F at the moment with gusts to 18 mph. The winds are expected to bring us 55 mph gusts and sustained winds of +/- 25 mph. We've already lost 12 degrees in the past hour. We'll be snuggled in and wrapped around the woodstove for the duration. There will be many cups of hot tea and snacks - lots of snacks. It is my understanding that you have to ingest lots of calories to stay warm. In response to that, I baked a hot chocolate cake for Paul. I don't like chocolate, so I made a caramel apple cake for me. I would gladly share with Paul, but he doesn't like caramel. I guess that means I'll have to eat the whole damn thing myself which is a real tragedy. I made a big pot of beef stew and baked a loaf of bread to sop up the juices. We'll of course be watching the Super Bowl tomorrow. He'll watch because he's a Patriots fan and I'll watch for the commercials. We'll continue to stay warm with the same eating pattern. I'll make fried chicken fingers and waffle fries. A spinach artichoke dip and a perfectly arranged plate of crudités and naan to dig into the dip. It is a firmly held belief that food should not only be delicious, it should also be beautiful in its presentation (that's my mom talking.) This weekend will be all about staying under warm blankets with warm kitties and eating all the calories - to stay warm of course.
Here's a few pictures of in and around the cabin this morning.
https://substack.com/profile/439485293-holly/note/c-211267199
If you're in the path of this blistering storm, stay warm and safe out there Wonks.
In the spirit of warmth - here's a warm ((HUG))
Love you guys.