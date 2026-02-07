Wonkette

freakishlystrong
3h

What a fantastic history lesson, thank you, Robyn! I never knew the origin of that title, one of my favorite books of all time. I was raised on Tom Wolfe and read everything he wrote.

True story, and history. Millions of years ago, I worked as a perfume model in Bloomingdales in NYC. I happened to be in a toga for some goddamn fragrance. I never approached celebrities, but, I had just done my second reading of Bonfire and Tom Wolfe walked in. I went over and told him how much I loved the book, and all of his work and told him I was reading it again. He was...so amused. This girl in a toga, pushing some perfume in Bloomingdales. It delighted him, I think.

Holly
3h

Happy Caturday Wonks. It's gonna be a cold blustery one up here on the mountain this weekend. It'll be windy with blowing and drifting snow and windchills in the -30F range. There are all kinds of NWS warnings up for The Berkshires. The weather dashboard shows a rather brisk 3F at the moment with gusts to 18 mph. The winds are expected to bring us 55 mph gusts and sustained winds of +/- 25 mph. We've already lost 12 degrees in the past hour. We'll be snuggled in and wrapped around the woodstove for the duration. There will be many cups of hot tea and snacks - lots of snacks. It is my understanding that you have to ingest lots of calories to stay warm. In response to that, I baked a hot chocolate cake for Paul. I don't like chocolate, so I made a caramel apple cake for me. I would gladly share with Paul, but he doesn't like caramel. I guess that means I'll have to eat the whole damn thing myself which is a real tragedy.  I made a big pot of beef stew and baked a loaf of bread to sop up the juices. We'll of course be watching the Super Bowl tomorrow. He'll watch because he's a Patriots fan and I'll watch for the commercials. We'll continue to stay warm with the same eating pattern. I'll make fried chicken fingers and waffle fries. A spinach artichoke dip and a perfectly arranged plate of crudités and naan to dig into the dip. It is a firmly held belief that food should not only be delicious, it should also be beautiful in its presentation (that's my mom talking.) This weekend will be all about staying under warm blankets with warm kitties and eating all the calories - to stay warm of course.

Here's a few pictures of in and around the cabin this morning.

https://substack.com/profile/439485293-holly/note/c-211267199

If you're in the path of this blistering storm, stay warm and safe out there Wonks. 

In the spirit of warmth - here's a warm ((HUG))

Love you guys.

