Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SkeptiKC's avatar
SkeptiKC
3h

I cannot look at that picture of that precious little boy without crying.

This is WRONG. Whatever it takes we have to make it STOP.

Reply
Share
18 replies
Toomush Expectashuns's avatar
Toomush Expectashuns
3h

The Toomush Eldest Daughter, Son-in-Law and Grandson are out there. The Toomush heart swells with pride...

Reply
Share
3 replies
496 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture