No, we don’t know that Trump barfed up that specific Israeli intelligence to Russia, but we know he barfed up Israeli intelligence to Russia, so. (Thom Hartmann)

J Street gathers up organizations you can help in Israel, including organizations that help Palestinians because J Street is fucking like that. (NB, my uncle is a J Street director.)

If you accidentally or on purpose watched any of this weekend’s terrorism, science says playing Tetris can heal your brain. (NPR)

Is “Conspiracy, Wire Fraud, False Statements, Falsification of Records, Aggravated Identity Theft, and Credit Card Fraud” a lot of charges? Asking for George Santos. — Justice Department

Aw, the suburban Pennsylvania wine moms are fighting back on behalf of their kids and the entire concepts of “reading” and “school” and the Moms of Liberty are really sad about it :( — Amanda Marcotte at Salon

Scholastic, on the other hand, is not o.O (The Mary Sue)

Full employment created by Bidenomics is good, actually. (The American Prospect)

Second-fastest-growing green energy sector? Kentucky, give yourself a hand. — Louisville Public Media

Justice Clarence Thomas declines to overturn New York Times v. Sullivan on behalf of that one douche NON-FELON, MISDEMEANANT PEOPLE-DEADING CONSPIRATOR billionaire guy, Don Blankenship, who sued us along with every media company in the world and Donald Trump Jr., and I think we settled for “no, you drop the case.” But who can even remember anymore, Larry Klayman has lost to us like 50 times already and that guy keeps popping up like Jason Voorhees at the lake. (NBC News)

How world’s sexiest braingenious Elon Musk turned Twitter into a miasma of disinformation just in time for WAR. (Ed Zitron) And how Twitter went from just enough shitposting to Madge-you’re-soaking-in-it. (Henry Farrell)

You want disinformation? How about this Fifth Circuit judge? — Chris Geidner at Law Dork

Trigger warning: Child sex abuse victim won’t get court-ordered settlement because the cops hoovered up all the money for asset forfeiture. (Reason)

From the comments, please stop vomiting up your brunch! — SF Gate

Thanks, I would love to meet some Japanese bathroom ghosts! (Atlas Obscura)

French girls’ self care whatnow? (Stop it, terrible ones, you’re predictable.) — The Everygirl

