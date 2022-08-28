In an interview with Fox News on Saturday, inflatable bop bag clown Lauren Boebert managed to put a homophobic twist on her argument against student loan forgiveness.

"How the heck can Joe Biden call America First conservatives a threat to democracy with a straight face and a dry diaper? He's the one who has allowed millions to invade our southern border. He's the one who is robbing hard-working Americans to pay for Karen’s daughter’s degree in lesbian dance theory," she said on the network.

“Lauren Boebert: “Joe Biden is robbing hard working Americans to pay for Karen’s daughter’s degree in lesbian dance theory.”” — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@PatriotTakes 🇺🇸) 1661641355

Maybe Joe Biden called "America First conservatives a threat to democracy because they are? Mainly because they want to make it harder for people to vote, but also because they sometimes invade congress and try to overthrow the government when they lose elections.

But let's talk about this "lesbian dance theory" thing, shall we? First of all, it is obviously (and perhaps unfortunately) not a thing anyone can actually major in. As interesting and valuable as it is to study the artistic contributions of Meredith Monk and Yvonne Rainer, it is literally just a term that conservatives came up with a while back in order to make college educations seem frivolous, because they know they do not benefit electorally from people being educated. Which, let us note, is rather undemocratic of them.

Dance theory, however, is a real thing, and it's actually very interesting. Here's a course description for the Dance Theory class at MIT.

This course introduces students to the art and formal ideologies of contemporary dance. We explore the aesthetic and technical underpinnings of contemporary dance composition. Basic compositional techniques are discussed and practiced, with an emphasis on principles such as weight, space, time, effort, and shape. Principles of musicality are considered and developed by each student. Working with each other as the raw material of the dance, students develop short compositions that reveal their understanding of basic techniques. Hopefully, students come to understand a range of compositional possibilities available to artists who work with the medium of the human body.



The deeper study of various forms of art has long been an important aspect of any education. That's why we do more than learn how to read in English classes in high school. Most things we learn in school, even in high school, are not things we necessarily "need" to know for vocational reasons. I, for one, have never needed algebra or geology for anything. Dissecting a frog did nothing for me but scar me for life. But we learn these things in order to learn how to think, to increase our understanding of the world around us and to become well-rounded human beings. Or to have stories to tell about the time we passed out in bio.

Still, there are approximately 18,500 questions on Quora demanding to know why all of these people are majoring in Lesbian Dance Theory, filled with answers from equally ridiculous people talking about how you can't get a job with undergraduate liberal arts degrees, which is entirely untrue. Most jobs in the world do not actually require much specific vocational training at the undergraduate level. That is what trade schools or graduate programs are for.

Granted, degree inflation is a problem. There are a lot of jobs out there that shouldn't necessitate a college degree, but which people can't obtain without one. There are a lot of low-wage jobs out there demanding that applicants have Masters degrees and that is some bullshit. I also think "they don't care what you majored in, they just want to know you went through college" is a deeply problematic sentiment when college is as expensive as it is. This does not, however, mean that educating people is not a public good because it absolutely is.

We all benefit, actually, from people going to college or going to trade schools or, indeed, having pretty much any job whatsoever — this is why we all pay for early public education to begin with. It is a public good, not just an individual good, which is why we should fund higher education as well. For instance, there would be a societal benefit to educating Lauren Boebert and I would be more than happy for my tax dollars to go to that, as I think we all would be.

