ReSister For Life Callyson's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson
4h

I'll just add this:

Richard Waite

‪@waiterich.bsky.social

Every environmental policy decision in 2025 is like “is it good for the environment? No. But is it at least good for the economy? Also no”

https://bsky.app/profile/waiterich.bsky.social/post/3lok5op27jk2m

SethTriggs
4h

People have to learn, sadopopulism is very expensive. It also destroys your "seed corn," making it even tougher to be resilient afterwards. Part of sadopopulism is squandering resources...these fascists' Lee Greenwood Bibles have all the verses about stewardship stripped out of them.

And yes, wasting energy costs you money but that's all about freedom! And in a way, if you can make more pollution, you can hurt Black people since they tend to live in places where the pollution can be focused and dumped.

