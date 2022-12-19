Joe Biden's ending the year with so many wins, and yet nobody's sick of it! (Yahoo!)

This is a very cool interactive thingy of Trump's trash palace, and where he was hiding all his stolen state secrets. — Gift link New York Times

Putin's war? Not going awesome for Putin! (Gift link NYT)

Weird how not letting in immigrants and also killing people with COVID means there aren't enough workers, has anybody thought about that? (Axios)

Charles Dickens (yes that Charles Dickens) on Sam Bankman-Fried. — Timothy Noah at the New Republic

Fox & Friends tries to defend Elon Musk, and even they're like ehhhhhh? (Crooks & Liars)

There's a new progressive activist bloc on the LA City Council, along with spanking shiny new Mayor Karen Bass, who declared a state of emergency regarding homelessness there. (There is.) What are they going to do about it? (Bolts Mag)

That's nice: Butte, Montana, criminals can donate to the food bank for a chunk off their fines. — CNN

Sure are a lot of people talking about how important re-expanding the Child Tax Credit is in the past few weeks. Is there some suggestion we might do it before Large Marge takes over the House? (Religion News)OH SHIT, THERE IS! YESSSSS. (VOX)

Say, can humans live without water? Because the Colorado River is just about out of it! — LA Times

Hello and welcome to my Italian castle, palace, and village! In which I live! (CNN)

How cats domesticated themselves, to the extent that they are domesticated. — Salon

