A winter storm hit Portland, Oregon, just four days after it was 75 degrees and sunny, so I’m gonna open with this 2021 article about climate change. (Vox)

It was also the most snow Portland has seen on a single day in April since the National Weather Service started tracking this data in 1940. (KOIN)

Seriously, it snowed in Portland Monday. It’s April.

If you're wondering how unusual it is for Portland to have measurable snowfall in April... the answer is literally "never before recorded"

In Portland, snow is measured in terms of how many Unipipers it will take to clear. Today's total accumulation: 1 Unipiper worth of snow

Rep. James Raskin correctly sums up the GOP as an anti-democratic thugocracy that doesn’t win elections fairly and has no interest in doing so. (The Daily Beast)

The GOP also has a long history of sex creeps. (Slate)

Companies that relied on remote work during the pandemic might owe employees more than their regular paycheck.

(LA Times)



A fox bit at least nine people at the US Capitol, including Politico reporter Ximena Bustillo and Democratic Rep. Ami Bera. It’s actually never fun and games when it comes to rabid foxes, but rabies treatments are also absurdly expensive.

Bustillo said: “I've gotten different number amounts. I've seen $900 a shot. I've seen $1,800 a shot. I've seen $8,000 a shot. ... But I mean, I honestly have no idea. I know I paid a copay out of pocket yesterday that was $60, and that's always an expenditure that you don't plan on." (NPR)

We can’t afford to be picky eaters anymore. Someone should tell my kid. (The Nation)

Florida teens took turns shooting at each other while wearing body armor. Now, one of them is dead. (Buzzfeed)

Activists are already preparing for the end of Roe v. Wade. (The Atlantic)

Amy Schumer’s new show might not offer the best image of Jewish people. (The Forward)

Here’s where you can get the best pizza in Seattle. Pagliacci was somehow overlooked. (The Infatuation)

Vancouver, Washington is more than just a tax dodge for retired Oregonians. It has a thriving waterfront that’s a worth a night out. (Seattle Times)

I can’t wait to make this delicious Easter pie! Wait, I have to make the crust from scratch. This might be a joint Robinson effort. My wife handles anything baking related. (Food and Wine)

I was all set for martini season until snowed. Now, back to sipping brandy by the fire.

