Are Republicans going to frag Barely Speaker Kevin McCarthy over the debt ceiling? LOL. Also, I don't know, as we all know I don't listen to podcasts! (Bob Cesca show)

Sips tea:

“KEVIN MCCARTHY on the debt ceiling: When Trump had majorities in the House and Senate, we “didn’t cut anything…just added more money.”” — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantis War Room 🐊) 1685470818

Mom for Liberty would like to execute the president please. I imagine the Secret Service has dropped by for a chat. (Space Coast Rocket)

Years after she accused Joe Biden of rape and he responded by putting her in jail and then murdering her, Tara Reade is finally safe from Joe Biden's constant jailmurdering, in Russia, with that one spy. — Daily Beast

Melania finally found something she cares about, and it is "the White House guidebook 60th anniversary edition didn't show some of her renovations and also the Bidens I guess rearranged some furniture." Woman who ripped out Jackie Kennedy's rose garden is pissed y'all. (Daily Mail)

The first Spider-Woman: Valerie the librarian from "The Electric Company." Fuckin love it, Black Girl Nerds!

Congratulations Florida, your red tide has flesh eating bacteria in it! (NBC Miami)

State Farm will no longer offer home insurance in California due to all the climate change wildfires. Hamilton Nolan noodles through the consequences!

Buddy Garrison isn't selling these woke EVs, no sir, and no other good ol' boy car dealers will either. Longread at Slate , I haven't read it but that's not going to stop me from dropping deep "Friday Night Lights" cuts.

Oh man, look at this woke wokerson 1943-era woke War Department! No wonder 1943-era War Department couldn't get any folks to join up!

Americans should not be fooled into thinking that fascism could not come to America, the [War Department] pamphlet [to US soldiers] warned; after all, “[w]e once laughed Hitler off as a harmless little clown with a funny mustache.” And indeed, the U.S. had experienced “sorry instances of mob sadism, lynchings, vigilantism, terror, and suppression of civil liberties. We have had our hooded gangs, Black Legions, Silver Shirts, and racial and religious bigots. All of them, in the name of Americanism, have used undemocratic methods and doctrines which…can be properly identified as ‘fascist.’”

— Heather Cox Richardson substack

God bless these crazy kids forsaking the homeschooling perpetrated on them by their nutbar fundie parents, God bless them to heck! (Put on your cryin' pants.) — Gift link Washington Post

What's wrong with forensic firearm analysis? All of it Katie! Radley Balko investigates.

Fun, cocky first-person from the guy who pantsed Mike Pillow for $5 mil. (Politico)

Puffs Rosencrantz and Guildensterns Harry Potter. — Slate

Jeeves, my emeralds are filthy! (Katerina Perez)

If you are buying your emeralds on Amazon, and who wouldn't, using the following link gives Wonkette a small cut.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Keep Wonkette rolling in jewels, if you are able. We love you!

Want to just donate once?