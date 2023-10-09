Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Trigger. Warning. I don’t know what to say about the Hamas attack on Israel, because holy shit Gaza’s so bad and Israel is bad and wrong about it, and we on the Left can’t seem to criticize it without getting truly way gnarly fully antisemitic. (If you don’t think the Left can get antisemitic, that that’s only the provenance of the rightwing nazi boys, I invite you to take a peek into my inbox from actual leftist commenters noting my JEWISH NAME HENGHHHHHH and going on from there.) AND Jesus Christ, the fucking terrorism AND the self-righteous response that slaughtering teenagers at a music festival is “resisting occupation.” AND fuck you Netanyahu. So let’s outsource it to Heather Cox Richardson, please and thank you. Gah.

Is it good that Trump keeps promising to kill us all, or is it bad? (New Yorker)

Anyway, Trump’s New York fraud trial is ongoing. So that’s something different than the above. (NBC News)

You know what mama loves? A longshot. So here’s what it would take to make Speaker Hakeem Jeffries happen. — The New Republic

As you all know, because you are smart and informed and read Wonkette, most of the new battery plant and other green energy investments from the Inflation Reduction Act are in red states — aka the anti-union, hideously misnamed “right to work” states. UAW got GM to agree that its EV battery plants in those states will be covered under its Master labor Agreement, so that’s a big honking deal the auto companies claimed would be “impossible.” Strike’s going great y’all. (Not sarcastic great.) — Detroit Free Press

The Department of Energy is putting a billion dollars into carbon removal. Nerds, please tell me: Does it work? I assume it doesn’t work, that it’s like the fever dream of weight loss pills that will let you get skinny without diet or exercise but … we have those now too. (Technology Review)

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is hitting his opponent, state AG Daniel Cameron, hard on his total opposition to abortion and his recent flipflop to include exceptions for rape and incest after a teen girl made an ad about her rape and abortion. And it’s working. (Jezebel)

Republican running for Assembly in New Jersey had to smear shit on a daycare center’s doors back in the day — along with the de rigueur for any Republican criminal charges — because he was young and stupid and going through a hard time, what with Obama having been elected the year before. — New Jersey Globe

So I really really want a green burial — either to be composted, or planted with a tree in my belly, or the like — but YOW the stank on this green burial place in Colorado! I don’t know if dude’s crazy or lazy and just piled his bodies his bodies up until they melted into sludge or what, but LOL and also GROSS. (AP)

This about copyrighting color makes me angry, is interesting. (Some Unpleasant Arithmetic) Remember when Microsoft patented 1s and 0s? (The Onion)

I assume Dutch Moms have excellent sex talks, I haven’t read it. But I was pretty freakin’ good at Child Sex Talk 21 years ago, and intend to be again as soon as Donna Rose will uncover her ears and stop shouting GROSS STOP I HATE YOU ARGHH. (Scary Mommy)

