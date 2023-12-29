Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

A reminder on How We Do at Wonkette on New Year's Eve: Saturday will be a regular Robyn posting day, and then Sunday from noon to midnight we'll hit you with a Year End post per hour.

Jim Jordan defied all the subpoenas. And Hunter showed up for his but demanded to testify publicly. These things are different because Hunter is worse.

"In light of an official statement from the White House that President Biden was aware in advance that his son, Hunter Biden, would knowingly defy two congressional subpoenas, we are compelled to examine as part of our impeachment inquiry whether the President engaged in a conspiracy to obstruct a proceeding of Congress,” Comer and Jordan wrote.

— NBC News

Joe Biden’s economy focuses on employment, the working and middle class seeing actual wage gains over inflation while income inequality is actually decreasing because the richest people have seen their income drop. Progressives and young people should be painting his picture on Che posters, and it’s really pissing me off, the hate-on for him. Still, you shouldn’t blame Tik-Tok for the vibes, when half of it’s coming from the New York Times. (Public Notice)

I mean sure yeah it’s a cool idea, but exactly how long does Detroit think “roads that charge EV’s” will last? HAS IT SEEN MICHIGAN’S ROADS? And those don’t even have any chip transformer doodad thingummies! They’re just tar or something, I don’t know, I am not a pavement scientist! (Axios)

Infuriating tale of this fucking Delaware crook — probably Old Crimin’ Joe Biden amirite — who stole all the old people’s gold, demanded a public defense, and then offered to pay for his wife’s hummer “partly in gold.” bUy gOLd!1! — Philly Inquirer

Fascinating review of two economists’ books delving into income inequality from the Middle Ages on, and the richest people of all time. No it really is! (The New Republic)

Fifty years of the Endangered Species Act, thanks to RINO lib Richard Nixon! — Heather Cox Richardson

Lovely, the pilgrims who want to pray to the Catholic saints who cared for those with leprosy (now known as Hansen’s disease) in Kalaupapa, Hawaii, where eight former patients still live. (AP)

2023 was the hottest year in 125,000 years. Who’s the endangered species here? (Bill McKibben)

These are the magazines that died, died. (Indignity)

From the comments, how to pronounce words good and do other stuff good too. — Lifehacker

How to make your own Bloody Mar bar, by ME! (Wonkette)

