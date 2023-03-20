Political veteran Sacha Haworth was communications director for Kyrsten Sinema’s 2018 Senate campaign, back when Sinema was (sort of) a Democrat. She’s now senior adviser at Replace Sinema, formerly Primary Sinema, and she’s got some great ideas about how Democrats can hold her seat in 2024 (with an actual Democrat).

PREVIOUSLY:

Kyrsten Sinema Working Hard To Finish Fourth In Three-Way Senate Race



Kyrsten Sinema: Why Does Every Democrat I Betray Betray Me?

Time To Launch The 'Beat Kyrsten Sinema' Campaign



Everybody Hates Mitch McConnell's BFF Kyrsten Sinema

Sacha has worked at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, House Majority PAC, and on Capitol Hill. She’s currently executive director of the Tech Oversight Project. This was a fun conversation, so sit back and enjoy!

(If you don't do video interviews, the podcast version will drop in a couple weeks. If you don't do podcasts, there's another post coming soon. We aim to please.)

www.youtube.com

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter if it still exists.



Did you know SER has his own YouTube Channel? Well, now you do, so go subscribe right now!

Subscribe to the Wonkette YouTube Channel for nifty video content!

Click the widget to keep your Wonkette ad-free and feisty.

Want to just donate once?