The Des Moines, Iowa, school superintendent Dr. Ian Roberts is on leave, after ICE arrested him and claimed he had a removal order. ICE also says he was found with a loaded gun, $3,000 in cash and a knife, though it’s not clear if any of that was illegal, or why he had it. And also not everybody believes what ICE / the current regime says about anything any more! Roberts has been in the US since at least 1995. (Iowa Public Radio / CBS)

Speaking of unbelievable, Donald J. Trump posted, then deleted, an AI-generated Fox News clip on his shitty web site, with an AI Trump claiming, “Every American will soon receive their own medbed card. With it, you’ll have guaranteed access to our new hospitals led by the top doctors in the nation, equipped with the most advanced technology in the world.” WHUT.

It’s a new era for America healthcare, all right!

Oh, and Trump and Kash Patel had some divergent January 6 conspiracy theory lies over the weekend. Patel said that FBI agents were sent in later to do crowd control, and the next day Trump claimed that FBI agents had been planted among the rioters before the start of the insurrection. Ooops! (Joe My God)

The federal government is now planning to take over Portland, Oregon. And is still working on taking over Memphis, too. Oh. (CNN / NPR)

And what is going to be going on in Quantico, Virginia, on Tuesday? Sec. Def. Pete Hegseth has called an urgent meeting of hundreds of generals and admirals for some kind of announcement about “warrior ethos” that “will significantly change the security posture,” which sounds like something that could have much more safely and easily been a Zoom call. And now Trump is going to the meeting, too. Huh. (Washington Post gift link/ archive link)

“Armed Guards and Muscle Milk: Senate Investigation Reveals DOGE Takeover Details” (Wired)

Trump-endorsed Republican candidate for governor of Wisconsin Bill Berrien dropped out of the race after all his trans porn accounts got found out, whoops. (AP)

After a decade, Ari Shapiro is leaving All Things Considered. (NPR)

Sad tuba! Indicted New York Mayor Eric Adams has ended his campaign for re-election. (WSJ gift link)

And Democratic candidate for mayor Zohran Mamdani would like to teach you some things about the history of birth control that maybe you didn’t know!

The last surviving Tuskegee airman, Lt. Col. George E. Hardy, has died at 100. (NPR/ PBS)

Writer Kaleb Horton has died. He wrote for Wonkette side-piece Happy Nice Time People and he was marvelous. (Welcome to Hell World)

And Assata Shakur, Tupac’s godmother, died in Cuba. (KQED)

People died in three mass shootings over the weekend, two of which were allegedly by Iraq War veterans with very mysterious politics, like all their Trump yard signs and lawsuits against gay people for genociding straights. We’ll obviously never know why the Left did it this time.

The Veteran’s Administration may be set to eliminate 30,000 jobs by the end of the year, but a certain human personification of the Seven Deadly Sins would like you to look at his GOLD.

America!

