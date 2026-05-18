Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

Monday Bear!

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-260944999?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

Reply
Share
Pat Kolmer's avatar
Pat Kolmer
2h

THERE ARE THREE FUNDAMENTAL TRUTHS IN RELIGION:

1. Jewish people do not recognize Jesus as the Messiah.

2. Protestants do not recognize the Pope as the leader of the Christian faith.

3. Baptists don't recognize each other in the liquor store.

Reply
Share
18 replies
627 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture