Whatever your bathroom situation is at home, be glad you don't have to share one with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who is apparently just as unclear about how bathroom doors work as he is about ... well, everything.

Asked by CNN's Dana Bash if it was a "good look for the former president to have boxes in a bathroom," McCarthy defended Trump with a real gotcha.

"I don't know. Is it a good picture to have boxes in a garage that opens up all the time? A bathroom door locks."

“Q: "Was that a good look for the former president to have boxes in a bathroom?" Kevin McCarthy: "I don't know. Is it a good picture to have boxes in a garage that opens up all the time? A bathroom door locks."” — Republican Accountability (@Republican Accountability) 1686589669

Speaker McCarthy was referring, with the garage comment, to the files that Joe Biden had (and, importantly, immediately returned when asked to do so) in his garage after the Obama administration ended. However, while garages do open and close with some regularity (not as often as a bathroom, but okay), they also lock . Sure, there are probably still manual garages out there somewhere, but probably not at Joe Biden's house in the year 2016. I feel relatively confident that Joe Biden probably has a code/remote situation just as, if not more secure, than what my normal, non-Vice President of The United States parents had in the 1990s.

Of more concern, however, is McCarthy's understanding of bathroom doors.

Now, bathroom doors do, in fact, lock ... but not from the outside . Someone has to be inside the bathroom in order for it to lock, and then when they leave, it's not locked anymore. This is how every bathroom door I have ever encountered in my life works, with the notable exception of the Papa Gino's bathroom that my sister somehow got stuck inside of one time. As hilarious as that was (well, for me, not so much for her), they had to call the fire department! Because that is just not how bathroom doors are supposed to work.

Does Kevin McCarthy not lock the door when he goes to the bathroom, assuming it locks from the outside, somehow? How does he think it opens again when he needs to leave?

In order for this theory to work, someone would have to be inside the bathroom, with the door locked, at all times. They would have to sleep in the bathtub! I don't think there was a person in there doing that, and if there was, well that seems like some kind of labor violation and fire hazard.

This is not the first time a Republican has been confounded by how a bathroom door works, as many of those who put forth anti-trans bathroom bills do appear to be under the impression that the stalls in women's public restrooms do not even have doors and that we are all walking around naked in them on the regular.

I highly encourage all Republicans to do some of their own research into "how doors work," in order to avoid any further awkward situations.



www.youtube.com

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us!

Want to just donate once?