Remember when Elizabeth Warren, with the best of intentions, demanded we find out who was being most affected by coronavirus, which meant we found out it was Black people, which meant red states ended any sort of protection from the pandemic? Well I wonder what will happen now that it has shifted to more white people dying due to being stupid dumbasses who watch Fox News? ANYWAY, this is an excellent, knowledgeable, sensitive, nuanced AND DEEP reporting job that even addresses the above. Must-read. (Gift link Washington Post)

Of course Jim Jordan wants to defund the FBI. You ain't gotta read it, it's basically a transcription of his talking points. (Politico) And what it doesn't explicate is that Jim Jordan wants to defund the FBI because the FBI still rudely insists on investigating white supremacist domestic terrorism, and the Republican Party has been trying to block that shit since the Oklahoma City bombing. (Me)

Judge David Carter of Orange County, California, rules that Trump signed legal documents about voter fraud he knew to be lies, and that's why John Eastman, the brains behind his "fake electors" scheme, has to send some emails proving it (because of the crime fraud exception to attorney client privilege) to the House : ( — Politico

Hey, who knows what is up with that England lady, not me, guess I better read this FT and find out why the poor dear is on "life support" faster than that one lettuce.

Joe Biden's FTC is doing something awesome about Right to Repair. (FTC)Pulled from the invaluable Cory Doctorow's thread on what the Biden admin is doing on tech antitrust and Right to Repair. Do read! (Pluralistic)

Delivering babies in the US? NOT AWESOME! Video at MatterofFactTV.

Texas lady almost dies of sepsis after her unviable pregnancy takes too long to terminate itself, "pro-life." (People mag)

The misogyny to white supremacy pipeline is so strong it can suck in Black men. Example: Kanye West, radicalized by his scary anger against his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. — Amanda Marcotte at Salon

And this little report on Kanye buying rightwing extremist "social media" site Parler yields the fun (for me!) fact that Parler has about 50,000 daily users, or "half to a third of a Wonkette." Wonder if Kanye wants to give me I don't know $70 million. (The Verge)

David French (I KNOW YOU GUYS, but it's worthwhile when it's an admission against interest) on yeah nah, y'all got your "Mitt Romney martyr" theory backwards and in high heels. It's pretty good! (The Atlantic)

Is Cheri Beasley the most underrated Senate nominee this cycle? MAYBE! Guess we'll see in like three weeks AIYEE! — Vox deep dive on the North Carolina race.

Radley Balko on the scientists determining that bitemark analysis is crap. Let's see how long it takes the legal system to catch up. (Radley Balko substack)

Never ever ever do business with a man or woman proclaiming their love for the Lord. — NBC News

