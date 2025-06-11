Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Donny’s sewer clown police state morons. (Jeff Tiedrich)

Los Angeles is safer than perhaps it has ever been. (Paul Krugman)

Hey what’s up Gavin, you got something to say?

In fact, the American people are not at all gung ho on invading an American city, who knew! (YouGov)

Not just LA:

"It's really hard to fathom that the guy making my pizza for 25 years is a gangster and a terrorist, and the person who shows up in an unmarked car wearing a mask and body armor comes to take him away is somehow the good guy," said Simon.

(WNEP)

“We’re gonna have troops everywhere.” Everywhere. (The Bulwark / The Bulwark / Digby at Salon)

Find your protest here. (NoKings)

Already in Marcie’s post, but this complaint against David Huerta is “white guy blinking dot gif.” (Filing)

Trump re-renaming all the Confederate bases. Because why wouldn’t we honor the traitors who fought a war against the United States so they could get to keep slaves. (Newsweek)

This is grim. And the troops behind him all HOOOAH.

Liz Warren on how student loan debtors getting newly fuuuuuuucked. (Senate Banking Democrats)

OK, but hear House Republicans out: What if they take all Obamacare $$$ from blue states where insurance covers abortions? (NOTUS)

Trump “baby bonds” are neither. Sigh. (Fireside Stacks)

CDC female body hair guidelines: mandatory. (The Onion)

Play us out, Randy Newman.

