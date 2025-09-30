Video screenshot, NBCLA 4 on YouTube

Masked federal agents roughed up and arrested two US citizens in an immigration raid in California Saturday, and then the government explained that Americans who try to document ICE brutality will also be brutalized — but will be accused of “assaulting an officer.” Why no, we don’t believe anything this government says, for some reason.

During the immigration raid at a Home Depot in Ladera Heights, in LA County, a US citizen who was shopping at the store saw agents holding a man on the ground and ran over to try to get his name and phone number in order to contact a relative. The immigration goons warned him to back off, and when the man continued to try to talk to the guy on the ground, he was tackled to the ground, tased, and arrested, because you don’t interfere with the secret police, foolish troublemaking terrorist.

Another witness to the raid, Rachel Siemons, a volunteer with the HILL Network — a community watch group that monitors ICE activity in Hawthorne, Inglewood, Lennox, and Lawndale (so there’s your acronym) — saw the man taken down by ICE and tried to get his name and contact information, and to get information from the goon squad as well.

The goons repeatedly warned Siemons she would be arrested for “interfering,” although she was maintaining her distance. (Siemons also chastised the goons for covering their faces and not having badges and nameplates, although a recent state law barring masked law enforcement won’t go into effect until January, and Attorney General Pam Bondi says ICE will ignore the law anyway.)

And then they were upon her.

Video taken by another bystander captured Siemons screaming as she was being grabbed, as well as saying she’s a citizen, and saying her name and asking someone to contract her family. Here’s video from NBC LA:

LA Taco reports that after the Home Depot customer and Siemons were shoved into the same van as the day laborers arrested at the store, the van then drove to a second address about a mile and a half from the Home Depot, where the two US citizens were removed from the van.

The Home Depot customer then stated that he was forced out of the transport vehicle and repeatedly hit on his legs until he fell to his knees. He and Rachel were at different points in the lot by then.

In an Instagram post, HILL Network alleged that the ICE goons “took [Siemons] to a parking lot, beat her up, then called an ambulance.” She was taken to Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital and treated, briefly. Protesters showed up at the hospital to call for her release, and LAPD officers arrived at the hospital to respond to reports of “masked men” outside. They backed off once they realized the masked men were federal officers.

At some point after that, LA Taco reports,

Without authorization from the hospital, Border Patrol forcibly removed Rachel and transported her to the Metropolitan Detention Center on Alameda in Downtown Los Angeles. She was eventually released around 5:00 PM. Video footage shows ICE agents still following her around as she walks down Alameda Ave until approached by a community watch team offering her a ride home.

The Home Depot customer was held for about eight hours and then released.

Not surprisingly, DHS Propaganda Minister Tricia McLaughlin has another take on what happened Saturday. She told Newsweek that two US citizens were arrested at the Home Depot for “interfering with operations and assaulting officers. This includes Rachel Siemons, a U.S. citizen, who attempted to approach one of the detained illegal aliens with her phone. Agents allowed her to film, but repeatedly instructed her to give more space for agents.”

McLaughlin claimed that Siemons “refused to comply and ultimately pushed her phone into agents' faces — leading to Border Patrol arresting her. She then proceeded to spit on law enforcement,” and maybe it happened that way, although we are not inclined to trust anything McLaughlin says, especially since she followed that with some goddamn lies.

McLaughlin had a warning for all of us potential troublemaking civilians: Be afraid, or you too will be roughed up and you’ll have it coming.

“Let this serve as a reminder: Anyone who interferes or impedes immigration enforcement, regardless of citizenship, will be arrested. Our agents are facing a surge in violence against them, including a targeted shooting in Dallas and terroristic riots in Broadview and Portland.”

Ain’t no fucking riots in Illinois. Ain’t no fucking riots in Portland, either. Protest is not terrorism. And as far as we can tell, Siemons was released without being charged, although that could still change.

Also, the alleged assault on Siemons follows another attack on a US citizen in LA on September 9. The victim in that beating, car wash owner Rafie Ollah Shouhed, 79, says he was trying to show ICE goons his employees’ immigration papers and work authorizations when the thugs slammed him to the ground. Shouhed has filed a $50 million claim against the agency, saying he suffered multiple broken ribs and a traumatic brain injury.

According to his claim, when Shouhed attempted to show agents proof of his employees' work authorization, agents “cursed at him” and “violently body-slammed him onto the pavement.” Three agents then allegedly pinned him down, with one placing a knee on his neck, the claim stated. According to his claim, Shouhed told agents, “If there is anything I can do for you, let me help you. I have papers for these guys.” “You don't f--- with ICE. We are here,” agents responded, according to the claim.

It doesn’t look like McLaughlin has personally slandered Mr. Shouhed yet, although DHS did say in a statement that during that raid, he had “impeded the operation and was arrested for assaulting and impeding a federal officer.”

And finally, in a huge surprise to absolutely no one, the ICE goon who slammed an Ecuadorian woman to the floor outside an immigration court at 26 Federal Plaza in Manhattan has been returned to immigrant-roughing-up duties. McLaughlin briefly condemned the creep’s behavior as “unacceptable and beneath the men and women of ICE” after video of the attack on the woman went viral, but according to anonymous “US officials,” he’s back at work. Apparently beating a woman because you’re tired of her crying about her husband being dragged off from an asylum hearing is OK after all.

ICE, now backpedaling furiously, didn’t comment directly on the agent’s return to duty, but a spokesperson said the woman is also in custody and faces deportation.

“President Trump and Secretary Noem are not going to allow criminal illegal aliens to terrorize American citizens,” the official said. “If you come to our country illegally and break our laws, we will arrest you and you will never return.”

The spokesperson apparently didn’t say whether the briefly chastised thug will be promoted to make up for his trauma. In what may be an escalation, ICE goons at 26 Federal Plaza are today attacking photojournalists, because we’re all terrorists now.

[Newsweek / LA Taco / CBS News / ABC News / CBS News]

