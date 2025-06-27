Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

ICE killed a Canadian in custody, in the process of removal after he served a prison term for drug offenses. Cause of death not yet known. (ICE) But what is known is that ICE detention conditions are disgusting and inhumane. (NBC News) Meanwhile, Wired got ICE detention centers’ 911 calls, and says IT REAL BAD. (Wired)

Two-thirds of Americans now want to LEGALIZE IT (most undocumented immigration). So thank you Stephen Miller I guess, for reminding America that immigration, like I been saying, is a positive good. (Quinnipiac)

Economy shrinking under Trump. He meant to do that! (AP)

I don’t think these newest parliamentarian DQs from the Big Bullshit Bill made it into Dok’s story yesterday? Unsure. (Sen. Jeff Merkley)

Mediator says Paramount should give Trump $15 million for literally absolutely nothing. Meanwhile,

Over the past few months, Paramount leaders have been wrestling with how to pay to settle the lawsuit without exposing directors and officers to liability in potential future shareholder litigation or to criminal charges for bribing a public official.

So there’s that. (Gift link Wall Street Journal)

Supreme Court says absolutely, states may defund Planned Parenthood. This would also allow states to defund clinics that offer birth control, say, or trans-affirming care. Wouldn’t it be nice if the country had gone another way in 2016 and there weren’t six lunatics on the Court? (Chris Geidner at Law Dork)

Why is the National Guard doing marijuana farm raids in California? (Just Security)

Texas AG Ken Paxton may have done something ILLEGAL? Oh no, this feather has assaulted me to the ground. (Gift link Houston Chronicle)

A billion dollars in Texas public school money about to go to the parents of homeschoolers, surprise! (Gift link Houston Chronicle)

Miami Council votes to delay its election a year and give some mildly corrupt folks an extra year in office. I’m sure this will not give anybody else any election-delaying ideas! (Local 10)

Rex Huppke being VERY MEAN to poor Jeff Bezos’s wedding! SO MEAN. (USA Today)

Well I don’t like people demanding to uncitizen Zohran Mamdani AT ALL. (Joe. My. God.)

Field organizer Zohran Mamdani’s lessons for centrist Democrats (who are losing their miiiiiinds). (Elizabeth Spiers at The New Republic)

More whiny babies whining so many whines. Plus Paul Waldman blockquotes exactly the Unpopular Front paragraph I liked best, so it’s a twofer! (Paul Waldman)

This dude invented an ice machine in the 1800s, but the “northern ice cartel” wasn’t having it. Fucking northern ice cartel! (WFSU)

