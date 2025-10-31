Wonkette

Wonkette

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom65's avatar
Tom65
1h

You mean the lady who bragged about shooting her dog is a heartless bitch? Go figure.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Cookie Lady's avatar
Cookie Lady
1h

Dress up as ICE agents for Halloween. Let confusion reign.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
175 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture