Former House Rep. Patricia Schroeder, who first described Ronald Reagan as the “teflon president,” has died. (Washington Post)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis isn't running for president yet, but Donald Trump sure is treating him like he is. (The Daily Beast)

Will Bunch has suggestions on how to fight DeSantis's new McCarthyism. (Inquirer)

Trump vows to remain in the presidential race even if indicted! We probably should've seen this coming. (Politico)

Some interesting points about who votes for supposed "tough-on-crime" candidates.

Look at the Chicago map , and you’ll note that people who live in high-crime neighborhoods voted overwhelmingly for [Lori] Lightfoot—and not for front-runner Paul Vallas, who had the endorsement of the police union. Conversely, if the Paul Vallas Zone—the wedge of Chicago running north and northwest from the Loop whose 1.3 million residents rejected the mayor—were a city, it would be one of the safest big cities in the country, with a murder rate just a tick above the national average.

South Carolina Republicans propose the death penalty for women who have abortions. (Rolling Stone)

This whole MAGA "retribution" thing is alarming. (Twitter)

Kate Wagner on bland nouveau riche home interiors.

Back in the day, there used to be more distinction between the aesthetics of the ruling class and those of everyone else. But much like how tech billionaires walk around wearing Patagonia vests and khakis instead of Hugo Boss suits, the modern manse isn’t so different from the midrange new construction offerings from mass builders like Ryan or Pulte Homes.

Did the automobile free Americans to explore the open road or chain us to the highway? (Also The Nation)

Fake statistics and why 100 percent of you fall for them. (The Atlantic)

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told the Texas Business Leadership Council that we need to "get thugs out of the classroom." Even if h's not being overtly racist, he's still talking about children. (Texas Signal)

Barbara Feldon (Agent 99 from "Get Smart") has written another book. (Salon)

Lindy West has some words about Oscar winner The Whale. (The Guardian)

As does Katie Rife at Polygon. Here is my proactive request not to be jerks in the comments.

This Adam Conover podcast episode seems timely.

