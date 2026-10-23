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Suzie Greenburg's avatar
Suzie Greenburg
2h

It is easy to feel bad, please make sure you

1) stay hydrated

2) do a thing that you love each day. This keeps the flame lit and reminds us why we fight

3) remember, change is constant. This is how I remind myself bad times will not last forever.

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Zyxomma's avatar
Zyxomma
1h

Ta, Rebecca. I was SO very grateful when I finally found work and was able to become a paid subscriber! We're retired now, and continue to support Wonkette. When you meet your one and only true love at a WonkMeet, then marry, it's just right and proper.

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